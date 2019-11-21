A Morgan County jury will begin deliberations this morning in the capital murder trial of Cedric Cowan, following six days of testimony.
After hearing closing statements from the defense and prosecution and instructions from Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Wednesday, the jury chose a foreperson and left for the day.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews, in his closing statement, said Cedric Cowan and at least three others started a crime spree on May 13, 2015, that ended with five armed robberies, two people dead and shootings into two homes, one of them occupied.
“What we’re looking at here is intentional conduct,” Matthews told jurors. To determine intent, “you can look at all the circumstances before, during and after the acts.”
All four defendants in the case were charged with robbing several Decatur residents and the shooting deaths of Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park, and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, in the carport of an Albert Street Southwest home over the course of several days in May 2015.
Cedric Cowan, 20, is the only defendant charged in the case who has not been sentenced.
The series of crimes started with the robberies of three young men at the playground at Julian Harris Elementary.
“They were minding their own business,” when Cedric Cowan and others approached them with guns pointed at them and took or tried to take property, mostly by threat, Matthews said. Two days later, a woman arrived at her home and two assailants threatened to take her property at gunpoint.
The killings of Hernandez-Lopez and Davis were caused by deadly weapons and were “intentional killings,” Matthews said.
The shot from Joseph Cowan’s gun was the most fatal to Hernandez-Lopez, Matthews said, “but this defendant (Cedric Cowan) shot the victim multiple times. He is guilty of capital murder.”
A chart displayed to the jury stated that under Alabama law, murder committed during first-degree robbery is capital murder.
In the second fatal shooting, “we don’t contend that Cedric Cowan shot Joshua Davis,” Matthews said. “We believe Joseph Cowan did.”
But because of what happened to Hernandez-Lopez, “there is no doubt in Cedric Cowan’s mind that part of what they’re doing is shooting and killing people,” he said.
Matthews referred to the testimony of a co-defendant, Amani Goodwin, on Monday, that Cedric Cowan started hitting Davis with a rifle, and Joseph Cowan put a gun to Davis’ head and shot him.
“He’s not upset,” Matthews said of Cedric Cowan’s reaction.
Cedric Cowan was 16 at the time of the crimes, and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
“He doesn’t deserve any other breaks,” Matthews said. “Find him guilty of what he’s charged with.”
Brent Burney, one of the attorneys who represents Cowan, said in his closing statement that America has a judicial system that makes the country exceptional and “relies on jurors like you.
“The courtroom is a place of justice” for both the victim of crime and the accused, he said.
He told jurors that the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the killings were intentional, and that Cedric Cowan had to have a specific intent to kill.
According to Goodwin's testimony, Cedric Cowan, who had a .22-caliber rifle, and Joseph Cowan, armed with a .380-caliber handgun, were the shooters. Goodwin entered a guilty plea last year to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. In the plea deal, the state agreed not to oppose his parole.
Burney said Goodwin’s motive to lie in his testimony was “to get the deal” and his “credibility overlays the entire case.”
Goodwin’s testimony was as “starched” as the brand new jail clothes he wore in court, the defense attorney said.
While Goodwin gave minute details of the crimes during his testimony, he stumbled “when he got off script,” Burney said.
“He’s been crafting a story since he got caught,” he said.
Burney said there was no testimony from anyone that can “put the finger” on Cedric Cowan.
In one of the drive-by shootings at a home, an officer was stopped by an eyewitness who saw a Nissan Altima leaving the scene that was occupied by four or five people, Burney said.
“Who’s in the car; who’s present?” he said. “We don’t know.”
Referring to the armed robbery of a Decatur woman who had just arrived home after work, Burney said the woman couldn’t identify either of her assailants, the driver of the car or its occupants.
“The evidence is just not there,” Burney said.
As for the Hernandez-Lopez shooting, “there’s no specific intent to kill,” he said. “That’s what the evidence is.”
Referring to the Davis shooting, Burney said, “there’s absolutely no doubt about it, Joseph Cowan shot Mr. Davis in his head.”
However, there’s no evidence in the case beyond a reasonable doubt “that Cedric Cowan laid a hand on Joshua Davis,” he said. “Joe Cowan did. Joe pulled the trigger.”
A state medical examiner testified during the trial that Davis had a dislocated shoulder, but Burney said there was no external evidence of physical trauma to Davis’ shoulder.
Goodwin testified Cedric Cowan struck Davis multiple times with the butt of a .22-caliber rifle.
Further, Davis had a “history of injuries,” Burney said. “He had scars from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet.”
Burney asked jurors to weigh the evidence in the case, and follow the law.
“His life is in your hands,” he said. “His freedom is in your hands.”
In his closing remarks, District Attorney Scott Anderson disputed there was a “script” for Goodwin’s testimony, saying that the one condition of Goodwin’s agreement with prosecutors was to tell the truth.
“Cedric Cowan participated in each and every one of the crimes,” Anderson said. “That is the evidence in the case.”
Anderson said the defense contended that because the woman who was robbed at gunpoint outside her home wasn’t shot, that “negates (Cowan’s) intent.”
But what defense attorneys didn’t say was that the .22-caliber rifle had already malfunctioned, and Cedric Cowan couldn’t shoot it, Anderson said.
Even though Hernandez-Lopez complied with what was asked, he was shot, with Cedric Cowan pumping four bullets into him, he said.
“His intent was to kill him and that’s exactly what happened,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter if he didn’t deliver the death blow.”
