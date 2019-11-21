A Morgan County jury today found Cedric Cowan guilty of three counts of capital murder, five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling in a May 2015 Decatur crime rampage that included two fatal shootings.
Cowan was found not guilty on one charge of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. One count of first-degree robbery was dismissed during the trial because the victim did not testify.
Cowan, 20, and three other defendants, including his older brother, Joseph Cowan, were charged with several robberies and the fatal shootings of Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, in the carport of an Albert Street home, over several days in May 2015. They were also charged with shooting into two homes, one of them occupied.
The jury started deliberations this morning after six days of testimony in the case.
Sentencing for Cedric Cowan will be Feb. 20. He is the only one of the four defendants who has not been sentenced in the case. Because he was 16 at the time of the murders, his maximum sentence is life without parole.
