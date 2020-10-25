The defense attorney for a Decatur woman found guilty Friday afternoon of murder in the shooting death of her husband said there were warning signs that her mental illness would end in tragedy.
After deliberating for about five hours, a Morgan County jury rejected Michelle Owens' plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and found her guilty of murder in the June 2016 shooting of her husband, Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Owens.
“This was a highly preventable situation,” said Brian White, one of her lawyers, after the verdict. “There were signs, in retrospect, that were flashing beacons that something needed to be done.
“I’m not blaming anyone. ... It’s important to be vigilant about mental illness.”
Jurors heard more than two days of testimony in the trial, with the two sons of the defendant testifying. The jury started deliberations Thursday afternoon and continued until about 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Michelle Owens, 48, was charged with murder in the June 26, 2016, shooting of her 44-year-old husband at the family’s home in Decatur's Dunbarton subdivision. The weapon was a .38-caliber revolver.
“Obviously we agree with the finding of the jury,” said Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery, who prosecuted the case. “I’m happy for the family of Eddie Owens because their healing process was put on hold” until the trial. “This act devastated the family and took both parents away from three children.”
“As ever, we respect the work of the jury,” said White.
At mid-morning Friday, during their deliberations, jurors asked to see Decatur police body cam footage from the night before the shooting at the Owens home when police responded to a domestic call there, as well as footage taken the day of the shooting at the home.
Vickery had said in his opening statement of the trial that Michelle Owens had the “presence of mind” to buy the revolver and ammunition at two different stores and to keep her older teenage son out of the house after the shooting.
Nicholas Owens, 22, testified on Wednesday that his mother had been “acting weird” in the weeks before the shooting and had said that “the world was out to get her.” He was 17 at the time.
About three weeks before the shooting, witnesses testified, Michelle Owens was in the foyer of a Hendersonville, Tennessee, church on a Saturday afternoon and would not allow two male ushers to enter the building. At 2 a.m. the next day, a Tennessee deputy testified, he pulled her over and she drove away after saying she couldn't trust him. When she pulled over again, the deputy said she was speaking in tongues. She was taken to the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Hospital in Nashville and diagnosed with schizophrenia, court documents show.
Jury foreman Brandon Rice said after the verdict that one thing that stood out to jurors was that after the incident in Tennessee, “there were times of normalcy, there were times of sanity” for Owens.
“We felt that for us (to render a not guilty verdict) would require us to make an assumption of the state of her mind” at the time of the shooting, he said. “We didn’t feel comfortable making an assumption.”
Owens’ 11-year-old son, who was 7 and at home at the time of the shooting, testified on Tuesday.
“I saw my mom shoot my dad,” he said. He said after that, he and his mother watched a movie in the living room. “I remember crying,” he said.
Circuit Judge Stephen Brown, who presided over the case, set a sentencing hearing for Jan. 5 and ordered that Owens be held at the Morgan County Jail without bail until then. The maximum sentence for a murder conviction is life in prison.
