A juvenile male was shot Saturday, on July Fourth, near East Acres Apartments and later died of his injuries at UAB Hospital, according to Decatur police.
Police did not release the name of the victim because he is a juvenile.
"While no suspect has been arrested, persons of interest have been developed in the case," police spokeswoman Emily Long said this afternoon.
Police responded at 1:34 a.m. Saturday to a shooting reported from the hospital premises. They determined the shooting took place in the area of East Acres Apartments, near 18th Avenue Southeast and Locust Street Southeast, Long said.
The victim was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot wound and then transported to UAB Hospital for further medical care, where he later died, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to notify Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
