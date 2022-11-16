The juvenile who died after a single-car crash Saturday night in Southwest Decatur was a 17-year-old former Austin High student who knew how to make others laugh and lived close to the site of the tragedy, friends and family said.
A family member said Desmond Cook Jr. died Sunday at Huntsville Hospital. He was one of four juveniles that Decatur police said were involved in the accident. One occupant of the car was treated and released at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus. Two occupants, including Cook, were taken to Huntsville Hospital, and police said a fourth occupant of the car "fled the scene prior to officers arriving."
Police have not released the condition of the other juvenile taken to Huntsville Hospital, identified any of those involved or said who was driving.
Sharell Powers, Cook's aunt, said he was a passenger in the vehicle and his family is trying to remember the good times they shared with him.
"He could light up a room, he had very memorable athletic abilities and was very charming," Powers said. “He was a very charming person.”
She said she considered Cook like her son and helped her sister raise him. Family called him “Duke,” and friends called him “Lil Dez.”
He enjoyed photography and sports, and he “loved the Lord,” his aunt said. “He was hilarious, and he made all of us laugh."
Cook had played junior varsity football in the Austin system. Rico Pickett, the sports coordinator for Decatur Youth Services, said Cook was a skilled basketball player.
“I never got to play him one-on-one in basketball,” Picket said. “He was really good, and I’d tease him that I’d beat him."
Cook, an 11th grader, was transitioning from Austin High to Morgan County System of Services, according to his aunt.
Pickett said Cook wanted to do well in school "and he liked making good grades." Pickett said Cook showed him respect regardless of the circumstances.
“I’d just talk to him, and he just trusted me,” Pickett said. “If he did wrong, he knew and he apologized. He said, ‘I like you, Mr. Rico.' I asked why. He said, ‘Because you understand me.’”
Pickett recounted an instance when he had to scold Cook but the youth maintained respect and kindness.
“He came back the next day just to find me and apologize with tears in his eyes,” Pickett said. “I’d get onto him, and he’s always just put his head down and say, ‘yes, sir.’”
Police said a silver Honda Accord with four occupants ages 16-19 was traveling west on Eighth Street Southwest when it crashed about 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eighth Street and 21st Avenue. Powers said Cook lived only a short distance from where the wreck occurred.
“He was picked up to go to the store, and it happened not even 10 minutes after leaving,” she said. “(The car) made a left on 14th (Avenue) and a right on Eighth, and he had an accident and he’s gone.”
Police said the car left the roadway, traveled down a ditch and hit a culvert before rolling over and coming to a stop.
Powers said Cook was ejected from the vehicle, causing bleeding in the brain.
“He was just a loving, loyal kid with a really good heart,” Powers said.
Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
The accident remains under investigation.
