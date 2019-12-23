Two juveniles were arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for vandalizing structures at Delano Park on Friday night, Decatur police Capt. Chris Jones said today.
The juveniles were found while spray-painting at the park was in progress, according to Jones. He said there are other suspects but declined to say how many.
The investigation is continuing, Jones said.
Graffiti was spray-painted on bathrooms and other structures at the city-owned park on Prospect Drive Southeast. Parks and Recreation’s maintenance department personnel couldn’t be reached for comment on the extent and financial impact of the damages.
Jones said items at the park were spray-painted as well as automobiles in the neighborhood, but he couldn’t say for sure if both incidents that occurred on Friday night were connected.
“We’re looking at all aspects of it,” he said.
Jones said police are still investigating whether there was any significance to the lettering and wording at the park.
“We don’t know what it’s related to,” he said.
