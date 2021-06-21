A Decatur police spokesperson said juveniles involved in firing BB guns to injure people and damage property were identified during the weekend.
Spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said multiple juveniles are believed linked to 43 reports of the BB gun attacks, several in Southwest Decatur.
“Victims were notified and will be able to prosecute if they choose,” she said in a text message.
The juveniles can be charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.