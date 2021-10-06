The phone call came on Jan. 2, 2017, four days after Karen Davis’ annual mammogram and two days after she listened to her preacher declare that 2017 would be the best year ever.
The hospital needed Davis to return for more tests. Seven days later, after a scan, ultrasound and biopsy, Davis heard the news.
“They called and told me I had breast cancer,” said the 58-year-old Decatur woman who sported a vibrant pink dress and shoes emblazoned with the words “Breast Cancer” and “Survivor.” “I was shocked and devastated. It started messing with my mind.”
That was the day Davis joined the legion of women fighting breast cancer, a disease that strikes one in eight women and claims the lives of more than 43,000 people each year.
This year, according to the American Cancer Society, more than 281,000 women and men in the United States will face the diagnosis of invasive breast cancer.
During October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, splashes of pink will appear on football fields, grocery store aisles and front lawns as sports teams, first responders and hospitals raise awareness of the far-reaching disease.
In north Alabama, groups organized in-person and virtual events to raise money for research, hospitals and outreach organizations. Last Saturday, Davis participated in the Decatur-based Journey of Faith’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.
Four years ago, Davis joined the faith-based Journey of Faith, an organization devoted to meeting the immediate needs of cancer patients and providing support.
“Karen is resilient. She can make you laugh and yet cry with you when you are hurting,” said Mwende Muoti, a breast cancer survivor and founder of Journey of Faith.
Davis’ journey with cancer began when a routine mammogram detected an abnormal spot in her breast. On Jan. 9, 2017, Davis received a diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.
As the hospital delivered the news, Davis and her husband, Eduardo Davis, began crying and praying. The first person Davis called was her daughter Paris.
“It was a hard conversation because she just had a friend whose mother had passed with cancer. She had seen what cancer had done to her friend’s mother,” Davis said.
Treatment side effects
In March 2017, a month after Davis underwent surgery to remove four lymph nodes, she began eight months of treatment, which included 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 36 rounds of radiation.
The side effects began immediately. After the first round of chemotherapy, Davis’ hair began falling out.
“I was at work when my hair began coming out. I had curls then. I went and got a co-worker and just cried,” Davis said. “I called my beautician. She made sure no one was there when I went in and she shaved my head. That was a devastating day. We both cried.”
Since her treatment, Davis’ hair has not grown back. For weeks, she stood in front of a mirror, saw her missing hair, eyebrows and eyelashes, and the scars on her breast, and cried.
“At one time I went into a depression. Then, one day, I woke up, looked in the mirror and it was like God told me, ‘You’re still here.’ When God told me that, I knew my hair didn’t make me who I am. I knew I was not my hair. I learned to be bald, wear wigs and hats. I learned how to deal with it,” Davis said.
Muoti noted Davis’ fortitude and optimism.
“Most cancer patients lose their hair during treatment, but for many of us, it comes back when treatment is completed. Karen hasn’t had that luxury, but it hasn’t gotten her down. Instead, she has risen above her hair, realizing that it is only a layer of who she is as a woman. She is phenomenal. Her zeal is contagious,” Muoti said.
Along with the loss of hair, Davis experienced nausea, her fingernails and toenails turning black and a loss of taste.
“The first four chemo treatments were the hardest and worst days of my life. There were some days I didn’t even know I was in the world. I felt like a zombie. Sometimes I wanted to give up, but I kept speaking to myself that I should live and I shall not die. That’s what got me through it,” Davis said.
Finding support
To support her mother, Paris Davis traveled from Hoover to Decatur every Saturday after her mother’s Friday treatments.
“I had a very small but very strong support system, including my husband, daughter, relatives, church family, co-workers and Journey of Faith ladies,” Davis said.
During treatment, Davis continued to attend church at Progressive Christian Outreach Ministry and work at Redstone Arsenal.
“I would come to work in the morning and find ginger ale and ginger candies on my desk. My co-workers made sure to look out for me,” Davis said.
Davis underwent her final radiation treatment in November 2017 and has remained cancer free since.
She encouraged families to remain open with one another. At the time of her diagnosis, Davis did not know of any relatives who had battled breast cancer. After she revealed her diagnosis, Davis learned more of her family’s history.
“I found out a couple of my cousins had breast cancer. As families we need to stop keeping secrets. It’s very important that your family knows your history so that when the doctors ask, you can tell them what they need to know. It’s not only for yourself, it’s for your kids and your grandkids,” Davis said.
She offered this advice for women and men beginning their journey with cancer.
“Keep the faith, have a prayer life and surround yourself with a support group that will be positive and not give you anything negative. When you go through something like this, it is very hard to hear anything negative,” Davis said. “I thank God every day that he is with me on this journey.”
