Human and canine enthusiasts of the Wilson Morgan dog park should get the shades they want to shield them from the hot summer sun — despite the City Council nixing the expenditure — thanks to a bequest from the late Ann Terry Mayfield.
“I’m thrilled for the people who use the dog park,” said Suzie Wiley, an active proponent of the park since it began. “This is another enhancement that will make our dog park one of the best in the area.”
Mayfield in 2016 signed a will that created the Ann Terry Mayfield Testamentary Trust. The trust is "to be used solely for the maintenance, care and treatment of animals." Mayfield died in 2017. Litigation over the terms of the trust settled in August 2020.
The trustees of the Mayfield trust, attorneys Greg Shelton and Ken Shelton Jr., authorized a contribution of $55,084 for the purchase of the shades after hearing a pitch from Wiley.
Wiley said the trustees donated the money to the Decatur Dog Park account with the nonprofit Foundation for a Greater Decatur, which will then give the money to the city.
The City Council now must vote to accept the contribution of the money that will be used for the purchase and installation of four green triangular shades from Superior Recreational Products, with two each in the small dog and large dog areas of the dog park. The shades are 21 feet long on one side and 15 feet long on the other two sides.
Wiley led the effort to build the Wilson Morgan dog park, located just off Central Parkway and Beltline Road Southwest. Her committee raised $20,000 in private donations and state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, helped the city obtain a $100,000 grant. The dog park opened in 2019 after three years of fundraising.
Phillip Jones, who goes to the dog park three or four times a week with his two goldendoodles, Jack and Jazz, said it is very popular.
"A lot of people regularly use the dog park," Jones said. "There were probably 30 dogs at the park this past Saturday."
But Jones said it can get hot during the summer and there's no shade to get out of the hot sun. He and some other people take kiddie pools to the park "so the dogs don't get dehydrated. I'm looking forward to the shade because it will help the dogs and the people."
Wiley tried on Feb. 21 to get the City Council to purchase the shades she picked out, but a divided council rejected the proposal because they thought the price was too high, especially for installation.
Wiley said former City Council President Paige Bibbee reminded her after the council rejection about the Mayfield trust as a possible funding source for the project.
Greg Shelton said Ann Terry Mayfield, the wife of the late Joe Terry, died May 17, 2017, at the age of 77. The trust has about $1.5 million designated for helping animals.
“Ms. Terry Mayfield loved animals,” Greg Shelton said.
Shelton said they thought Wiley’s proposed shades are appropriate for the city and the kind of project the trust should support. This is the third project supported by the trust. The first was a contribution to the Decatur Animal Shelter and the second was a contribution to the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle.
“We like that this gives the animals and owners a chance to get underneath the shades so they can stay out longer,” Greg Shelton said.
Jones said his only concern is whether the shades will be able to stand up to the windy weather. Wilson Morgan Park can be windy at times because it is such an open park with few buildings to act as barriers.
"The wind really whips off of the (Wilson Morgan) lake," Jones said. On Wednesday, he said, "we could hardly stand up it was so windy."
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they looked at several different types of shade before settling on the Superior shades. Point Mallard Park has the same shade and it’s held up well, he said.
“We wanted something so people are safe when they get under it,” Lake said. “And, along with the landscaping, the shades are aesthetically pleasing.”
The City Council’s main objection in February was that more than half of the cost would go to installation by Struthers Recreation, but Wiley said this is a complicated installation that includes drilling holes and cementing the shade legs into the ground.
Wiley said she chose green because the color will still look good even if it fades over time.
“I don’t buy cheap things,” Wiley said. “I buy quality that is going to last for a long time. These shades should last 10 to 12 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.