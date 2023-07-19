Off-tempo beats of a drumline filled the auditorium of Decatur High School early Tuesday morning, but after half an hour of work with instructor Zack Melton those many beats had become synchronized to form one sound.
Melton said he wants that sound to compete all over Tennessee and Alabama.
"My goal for next April and March is to have this group compete in an indoor drumline circuit. We are going to take these skills we learn during marching band and we are going to create our own show in the spring semester," said Melton, who has been helping the school band for 11 years, the past four as assistant band director and percussion leader.
"We are going to travel around in Tennessee and Alabama, competing against other percussion bands of our size."
This week was the start of a mandatory percussion camp for the Decatur High battery as the band holds small camps throughout the summer, all tailored to different types of instruments.
Blake Ferguson, Decatur High's band director, said the full band camp, where all 100 marching band members will reunite for the first time since May, will begin next week. But this week is all about the percussion instrument musicians, who played to the blissful sounds of air conditioning Tuesday as the heat index reached triple digits. They'll slowly get acclimated to practicing outdoors.
Melton said he thinks that this group has the talent to compete and win. "As valuable as marching band is, it's a training ground for competition season in the spring," he said.
The focus Tuesday, Melton said, involved “spending some time on fundamentals, moving the stick the same way (in unison) from player to player, general timing and working with the general steadiness of it. Which is really important, being able to move the stick correctly at the right time. We are the heartbeat of the rest of the band. We set the timing.”
The five-day percussion camp began Monday and includes a total of 13 students, nine in the drumline and three in the front ensemble. Melton said he is hoping to recruit a few more musicians as the year goes on.
“At the end of this week I want the battery to be able to play all of the (halftime show) opener from memory; that’s a pretty lofty goal,” Melton said. “Next week I want us to be able to move and play the opener. This week is a music focus. Next week is a movement focus.”
Much of the band camp next week will be conducted outside during the mornings.
“I hope these kids are ready for it. We are going to spend a little bit of time conditioning them (with exercises) this morning because they have probably been in the AC all summer,” said Melton. “We are going to get outside a little bit this week, but the kids will spend most of the morning outside next week.”
He shared a motivational message he sent to his lineup where he encouraged them to take a step outside and get acclimated to the heat before the start of camp.
Ferguson said, “We take plenty of water breaks. We try to educate them on staying healthy even before camp and letting them know it’s not just about drinking water the day of. The night before they need to be getting plenty of rest and eating healthy so they can withstand the heat.”
The high at 1 p.m. Tuesday was 92 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The peak heat index won't fall below double digits until Saturday.
Ferguson said the band will perform a halftime show with Latin themes during the football season. Some songs the band will be performing are “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco” and “Malagueña” by Ernesto Lecuona.
He also said they were having the percussion camp mostly inside this year because they had more staff and could separate into different rooms.
Israel Hernandez, a 17-year-old senior, has been playing the snare drum since his sophomore year. He said he originally joined the band because he wanted something to do but the more he played the more he started to like playing music.
Hernandez said that he is looking forward to being a leader in the battery and said he hasn't gotten many chances to teach yet but wants to “put people in the same position I was. Whenever I was getting taught there was someone who I looked up to or went to for help,” said Hernandez. “So to have someone look up to me the same way I looked up to someone else would mean a lot to me.”
He said he wasn’t scared of the heat and that outside of basic hydration he hasn’t done anything to prepare for it. Hernandez said the past few years have been really hot so he thinks it will be “more of the same.”
Freshman Brody Ridley, 14, has been playing base drum since sixth grade. He said he originally joined the band because he has always enjoyed listening to music and was interested in making it.
“I enjoy getting to play the music, it helps me relieve stress. I feel good about it, and it makes me happy,” Ridley said.
Ridley said he really enjoys how close his group has gotten and compares them to being “family friends.”
He said he is not looking forward to getting out in the heat and hasn’t made any preparations outside of drinking water but is willing to put up with the heat since the time spent practicing will make him a better player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.