Kristi Hill, the District 2 representative on the Decatur City Council, announced she will not seek reelection in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
“It seems like yesterday (but it was nearly 4 years ago) that I was knocking on doors and asking for your trust in me to serve as your City Council representative for D2,” Hill said in a Facebook post.
Hill said she was single at the time of the 2016 campaign and the next year she married her husband, Tim, who has been supportive of her public service job. They are expecting their first child in June.
“Baby Hill arrives in June,” Hill said in a text Wednesday afternoon confirming her decision not to run for a second four-year term.
Council President Paige Bibbee said Hill brought “fairness, transparency and an open attitude to the council” and always made time for her constituents.
“She always listens to both sides,” Bibbee said. “She’s accountable to her residents and the residents in other districts.”
Hill said in her Facebook post that “as much as I'd like to ask for your continued support, my new role as a mommy is much more important to me. It has been a pleasure and joy to serve you.”
District 2 is bordered by the CSX railroad tracks on the west, Alabama 67 to the south and the Tennessee River on the north. It extends east to Greenbriar Lane Southeast, the southern portion of Eastmead Avenue, Dogwood Lane and 24th Avenue.
Brenda Henson, president of the Historic Decatur Association, said Hill assisted that organization with some of its major projects.
Henson said Hill helped the association work through the process of getting council and Parks and Recreation approvals for its tree-planting project that involves replacing trees each spring and fall, which are located within the city’s right of way, in the Albany and Old Decatur historic districts.
“She also stepped up to the plate to help us navigate through the process” of placing wayfinding signs at the entrances to the historic districts, which also required council approval, Henson said.
“She’s been very responsive to the needs of the organization,” she said.
Bibbee, who first met Hill during the 2016 campaign season, said the two don’t agree on all the issues, but “she and I have always gotten past that.”
“I’m torn,” Bibbee said. “I hate to see her go. The city has benefited from her being on the council but I see her benefiting from what she’s going to experience” as a mother.
Council members make $15,994.65 annually. There are no announced candidates for the District 2 council seat.
