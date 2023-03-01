Two years ago Excel Center science teacher Belle Coffell returned to the classroom after undergoing chemotherapy, and on Tuesday she was named Decatur City Schools' secondary education teacher of the year.
“I was a little nervous coming back because I didn’t have hair, eyebrows, eyelashes,” Coffell said. “But the kids were so glad to see me. I’m so glad I came back.”
Devin Lacy, a music teacher at Julian Harris, was named the district’s elementary teacher of the year.
Coffell, now in remission, has taught at DCS for 15 years — six of which have been at the Excel Center. Prior to teaching science, she worked as a special education teacher at Austin High School.
This was Lacy's second time winning the award. His first win was in 2020.
“I had fantastic teachers that inspired me as a kid, who inspired me to pursue music education,” Lacy said. “My favorite part of teaching is finding something that every child can be successful at.”
Lacy has taught at DCS for 10 years — eight total at Julian Harris and two at Austin Middle.
The process for determining teacher of the year starts in November when candidates are nominated at the school level. Nominees submit an essay about their teaching philosophy and how it impacts student learning. Principals assemble a committee to score the essays against an established rubric, and the highest score is named that school's teacher of the year.
After school teachers of the year are announced, the district assembles a committee composed of the school board, community members and former district teacher of the year winners. This committee blindly judges the essays against the rubric, and the highest scores win for elementary and secondary teachers of the year.
“(Coffell and Lacy) are both phenomenal teachers,” said Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel at Decatur City Schools.
Evans described Coffell as incredibly patient and kind with her students — many of whom are English language learners.
“She gives the kids an entry point to learning the language,” Evans said. “She strives to do whatever she can do to make sure students are successful.”
Ressa Chittam, principal of the Excel Center and Career Academies, hugged Coffell through tears during the announcement.
“To see that she’s being recognized for her endurance, love and dedication has left us all sort of speechless,” Chittam said. “She’s the epitome of a teacher. She’s a lifelong learner, an advocate for her students who holds them to a very high standard and she is a great mentor for new teachers.”
Coffell graduated with her bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 2003 from Athens State University. She earned her master’s degree from the University of North Alabama in 2007 and earned her special education specialist certification from Alabama A&M in 2010.
Doctors diagnosed her with stage three ovarian cancer in 2020, and she took a semester off that fall to undergo chemotherapy treatments that left her body so weakened she could hardly walk.
“It’s really made me rethink how I teach,” Coffell said. “I’m a little more understanding, a little more patient, a little more appreciative of every day. (Having cancer) does change your outlook.”
In her classroom, Coffell strives to provide strength and support for her students.
Evans described Lacy as innovative, creative, a trailblazer and a hard worker.
“The kids just devour everything that he brings to them in terms of music education,” Evans said.
Lacy earned a bachelor's degree in 2001 and master’s degree in 2008 from Jacksonville State where he studied vocal performance in addition to music teacher education.
Lacy primarily plays the saxophone and the oboe. After school, he works with middle school students in the Decatur Youth Symphony.
Lacy loves teaching students the value in music, dance, singing and instruments. DCS, he said, does an excellent job of promoting and supporting music education by ensuring students have music education at all levels.
Julian Harris Principal Angela Barnes said Lacy’s commitment to students goes beyond education.
“He is so good one-on-one with the children,” Barnes said. “He really reaches out if we have a child that’s troubled and needs someone to talk to, and he’s the one who they’ll want to go to.”
