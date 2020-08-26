Paige Bibbee of District 3, the council president for the last three years, lost her seat Tuesday, and Districts 2 and 5 were won without runoffs in the 2020 municipal elections.
Businessman Carlton McMasters won outright in a four-person race for District 3 as Bibbee failed to earn a second term. Kyle Dukes Pike won District 2 and Jacob Ladner took the District 3 race.
Bibbee, 49, said her pushback against attorney Barney Lovelace, who is defending the city in two environmental cases, made a difference in her race. She said Lovelace and others campaigned against her.
Lovelace and Bibbee had an angry phone conversation in May that became public along with a Lovelace email to his firm.
“Now I will be freed up in November to advocate for the city like I haven’t been able to as a councilwoman,” Bibbee said.
McMasters said he felt hard work was the difference. He won almost 60% of the vote to beat Bibbee, Ray Glaze and Philip Wright.
“The one thing I said when I started this campaign is no one is going to work harder than me,” McMasters said.
McMasters raised $14,130, easily the most of any council candidate. Bibbee raised $1,900.
“Sure, it made a difference and I spent every bit of it,” McMasters said. “I put out 4,000 door hangers and did two mailouts. Campaigns are expensive.”
Pike, 27, attributed his support of family and friends for his success in winning District 2.
Ladner attributed the financial support he received and his campaigning to his outright win against Rodney Gordon and Mark Macklin.
“I’m just so grateful,” Ladner said.
Point Mallard Estates resident Kale Dement said she was thrilled with the quality of the candidates in the District 3 council and school board races.
“The quality of the candidates is too good,” Dement said. “I wish we could have spread some of them out to other districts.”
Dement said her main issues are the Point Mallard Campground and the school system. She said she wants the city to stop campers from staying months and even years. She also opposes any expansion of the campground.
“We’ve got enough temporary neighbors,” Dement said.
Curt Seal, who lives in the Limestone County section of Decatur, said he had a hard time choosing candidates for his votes in the mayor and District 2 races because none of the candidates visited his home.
Seal said he had to depend on social media, television and other internet sources to piece together enough information to make selections.
“I guess there’s not enough votes on our side of the river,” Seal said.
Seal said his main District 2 issue is Wilson and Church streets on the east side of Sixth Avenue “are horrible and need to be paved.”
After recently graduating from Auburn University, Sherwood Drive Southeast resident Ben Stoner said he did his research online and talked to his parents to make his vote choices.
“I think the current council and mayor have done a really good job of keeping our streets safe. I’m really happy with them,” Stoner said.
Elected officials take office Nov. 2. Council members serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $15,994.64.
The Districts 2 and 5 council seats were open after Kristi Hill in District 2 and Chuck Ard in District 5 didn’t seek reelection.
