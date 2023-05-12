The city will not reconsider repairing the rink at Point Mallard Ice Complex and will move forward with converting the building into an event center, officials confirmed this week as they began discussing the sale of rink equipment.
The officials said low usage of the ice rink and high estimated repair costs led them to decide against restoring it after almost 50 years of having a public ice skating facility in Decatur.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake asked the City Council at Monday’s work session to allow his department to start selling online the ice rink-related items and equipment such as the rink walls and glass, hockey nets and black-mat flooring.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he supported saving the ice rink when the estimated cost for repairs was $1 million to $3 million, but when estimates rose to $7 million or $8 million it “really didn’t make sense” to repair the ice rink.
“That ship has sailed now,” Ladner said. “We have a plan for that building moving forward, and I’m supportive of the new plan.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters previously wanted to save the Ice Complex that’s in his District 3, but the usage numbers and rising repair costs changed his mind.
“There’s still a small group of people who think we should have an ice complex, but when you dive into the numbers, it just wasn’t used enough,” McMasters said.
Daniel Frith, a longtime local hockey player and user of both ice rinks that have been at Point Mallard, said there’s still support for saving the Ice Complex. He pointed out that a large group of ice rink supporter attended a public hearing by the council in the fall of 2019.
“They (the council) haven’t held anything else, but there’s still been some comments on social media,” Frith said.
Frith said the city needs an ice rink for winter recreation for everyone just as it has fields for baseball, softball and soccer and courts for basketball, pickleball and tennis.
Frith said he knows city officials have talked about needing $8 million to renovate the ice rink and building, “and I wasn’t going to lobby for that.”
If city officials have now decided against saving the building, Frith said he believes an ice rink could be included in the new plan to transform the complex building into an event center. He said a rink could open only during the colder months of November through February so that the structure wouldn't be affected by condensation issues.
“It should be a seasonal rink when the condensation does not create any problems on the building, It was only problematic in the summer months when our city kept the rink open with no one walking in the doors,” Frith said.
Frith said they could have an event center and still have an ice rink that provides winter activities for local residents.
Lake said the problem with a winter-months-only schedule is the Alabama weather.
“As everybody who lives here knows, even during the winters there are still periods of time when it can get into the 60s and even 70s,” Lake said. “We were still having condensation issues. When it was cold, cold outside, it did stop the condensation issues but, for us, it didn’t happen often enough.”
The city built the indoor Ice Complex in 2001 and converted the old ice rink, built in 1974, into a pavilion to host outdoor events and commercial parties.
The indoor rink struggled, however, with attendance throughout its life span and then maintenance issues appear to have brought an end to the building’s life as an ice complex.
The City Council threatened to close the ice rink after it lost close to $233,000 in fiscal 2013. Financial losses were averaging $142,000 a year in its first 11 years.
The city reduced the Ice Complex’s summer hours to allow it to stay open, but the financial losses continued. According to numbers provided by Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain, the complex lost $1 million, an average of $167,483 per year, in its last six years.
The rink had 38,831 skaters, an average of 6,472 per year, during that time. The complex’s best year was 2014 when it had a gate of 8,460 skaters while the worst was its last year with 4,994 in 2019.
The 17,000-square-foot main area where the ice rink is located hasn’t been used since closing on June 15, 2019. A routine inspection found collapsed pipes that were part of the ice-making system. At the time, repair estimates ranged between $260,000 and $1.4 million depending on how extensive the city wanted the repairs. The estimates have not been updated to reflect inflation’s impact on expenses.
McMasters said placing a dollar value on a quality-of-life element of the city is tough, but “eventually you have to see when you’re losing thousands of dollars a year for such a small amount of people to utilize something."
Lake has said the city plans to convert the roughly 30,000-square-foot Ice Complex building into an event center and get a new air conditioning unit.
“That building is really already set up like a small event conference center,” Lake said. “It has the breakout rooms that we use as party rooms."
Lake said there are a lot of people looking for a temperature-controlled event space as a location for meetings and activities. The closed ice rink in the building is about 24,000 square feet.
The older city ice rink that's now a pavilion would be replaced with a ClearSpan indoor pickleball facility. The pavilion has been the place where Point Mallard Park hosted many of its corporate parties, but those parties will move inside to the new event center.
