The Morgan County Regional Landfill will have more space for construction and demolition debris if it gets ADEM approval for a $2.3 million, 41.1-acre expansion of its site for that material.
The Decatur City Council and Morgan County Commission have approved the expansion plan and the landfill spending $32,615 on the modification permit application for a C&D site to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The 426-acre landfill is on Alabama 20 near Trinity.
Landfill Director Wanda Tyler said ADEM requires a processing fee for any modification. Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services prepared the engineering plans for the expansion.
“This is considered a major modification,” Tyler said. “The fee will be paid with money from the landfill’s enterprise fund.”
Councilman Billy Jackson asked if the landfill would have to pay any additional fees if ADEM doesn’t accept the modification or it wants changes to the plan.
Tyler said no additional fees would be required even if ADEM has questions or requires changes to the plan.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county is a part owner of the landfill with Decatur, but the city runs it. He said he’s impressed city officials planned well so they’re able to pay for project out of the landfill’s enterprise fund.
“They’ve managed the money pretty well so we haven’t had to raise the rates,” Long said.
Tyler said Cell 15 of the landfill is close to filling up as a construction and demolition site so officials have been saving for the new cells. C&D sites separate demolition materials like wood, concrete, furniture and appliances from the municipal solid waste, which is primarily household garbage and is held on 126 acres.
The new site will feature four new cells covering about 15 acres each and a retention pond, she said.
The C&D items don’t decompose as easily so they're separated from routine garbage and vegetation. C&D also takes up more space, Tyler said.
“Things like carpet, mattresses and appliances don’t break down as well as food and paper,” she said.
Commercial contractors are required to pay a tipping fee to dump C&D items at the landfill. The city's Street and Environmental Services also picks up furniture and similar items that are left on the road by city residents.
Tyler predicted it will be the summer of 2022 before the new area opens. She said they still have to go through the application process and answer any ADEM questions.
The landfill will then go through the bid process to select a contractor. The first cell and pond will be built, followed by an ADEM inspection, she said.
Tyler said she expects the current cell will be full and have to be closed in about six months so the C&D materials will have to be dumped in the municipal solid waste portion of the landfill for six months or more until the new C&D cell opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.