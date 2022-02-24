Crystal Landrum tried desperately to protect her husband and daughter from the virus ravaging the community. As she worked 10-hour days as a nurse practitioner, testing essential workers for the coronavirus and seeing pediatric patients, her family quarantined at home.
Despite the family's precautions, on Dec. 10, 2020, Landrum's husband tested positive for the coronavirus. On Jan. 9, 2021, Mike Landrum, a retired Decatur police officer and Air Force veteran, died with multi-system failure from the virus. He was 58.
"He was the best man I ever knew, not because he was the love of my life, but because he was so caring and giving and protective," the 49-year-old Crystal Landrum said.
As a police officer he bought people meals who could not afford them, talked a suicidal man off of a bridge and connected with teenagers as a school resource officer. During her husband's battle with the virus, Landrum received messages from former students who described the impact her husband made on their lives.
"It's been a very hard year. Have we cried? Yes. Have we missed Mike? More than anything. But, because of the grace of God and support from our church family, work family and friends, we have found the strength to go on day after day," Landrum said. "My little kids will hug my neck and say, 'I'm praying for you Ms. Crystal.' That means so much to me."
For Landrum, the owner of Riverside Family Health in Decatur, going on "day after day" means tending to the community's sick children and front-line workers.
"When Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state public health emergency, the following Monday we closed for four hours. I did education on COVID with my staff and sent them out to buy extra gloves, cleaning supplies and PPE. We started seeing patients at 1 p.m. that day and have not stopped since. Volume has just gone up and up and up," Landrum said.
When the pandemic arrived in north Alabama in March 2020, the local Emergency Management Agency contacted Landrum about serving as a designated testing site for the police department, fire department, dispatchers and EMTs.
During the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, Landrum tested 50 patients a day while also seeing pediatric patients. She worked eight- to nine -hour days in the office, went home and stayed up until 2 a.m. completing charts. To keep up with the ever-changing information, she assigned her mother to watch every national news conference and her office manager to watch every state news conference.
Now, with the omicron variant of the coronavirus impacting more children, Landrum's workload continues to increase. From Jan. 10-13, she diagnosed 50 cases of COVID, including seven members of her staff, all of whom were double or triple vaccinated. During a typical day, she sees 60 to 70 patients a day.
Over the last two years, the staff at Riverside increased from seven to 16 to keep up with the demand.
"It is an honor to be able to serve the community in the calling I was led to do," Landrum said.
As a child, Landrum seemed unlikely to enter the world of health care.
"When I was a kid, I hated blood. I was the worst patient. It took 10 people to hold me down to give me a shot," Landrum said.
At 9 years old, Landrum found her calling. While at the fish market, a catfish barbed her grandfather, who worked as a commercial fisherman. Using cloth and bandages, Landrum cleaned and wrapped up his hand.
"When I finished, he said, 'You're going to make an amazing nurse one day.' I felt so much pride that when he was hurt and when he needed help, I could help him," Landrum said.
In high school, she became a junior firefighter and rode on service calls with her mother, who served as an EMT. After graduating from high school, she went to EMT school and LPN school.
"Every time I rode in on the ambulance to the ER, I talked to Pat Hudson with Decatur Morgan ER. I bugged her to death because all I wanted to be was an ER nurse. On June 6, 1992, I passed my boards and three days later I started work. I was an LPN, I was 19, I was an ER nurse and I was ecstatic," Landrum said.
Eventually, Landrum returned to school to become an RN and attend nurse practitioner school. While doing clinical studies with Dr. David Parmer, Landrum discovered her love for pediatrics.
"When I was in the ER, I saw kids every day that couldn't get care because no one would take them. I needed to stand in that gap and make sure the kids had quality care by someone who loved them," Landrum said.
Recently, Landrum bought a medical plaza in Southeast Decatur and plans on moving her faith-based practice there in April. To buy the building, she used her husband's life insurance as seed money.
"It was always our dream to own our own building. That dream is coming true," Landrum said.
She will name the building Landrum Plaza in memory and honor of her husband.
Along with her work as a nurse practitioner, Landrum serves as the head of Calvary Assembly's medical team, as a provider for Decatur Dream Center's Road to Recovery, the Alabama Baptist Children's Home and Hands Home, and as a member of the PACT medical council, Morgan County Child Safety Conference and North Alabama Healthcare Coalition.
