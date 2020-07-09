Tax preparers across north Alabama are seeing more late filers this year, despite the tax deadline being pushed back, and they suspect disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are responsible.
The three-month reprieve to accommodate the new coronavirus is almost over, though, and Tax Day is Wednesday.
Carolyn Strickland, owner of Consolidated Concepts of Moulton, said the number of last-minute filers is at an all-time high at her office.
“I was closed the entire month of April as were many other tax preparers due to the governor’s orders because of the pandemic,” said Strickland, who has owned Consolidated Concepts for 40 years. “I’m seeing more people coming in later than ever before. The extensions have been about the same; usually it’s the same people needing more time.”
She said clients have different reasons for the last-minute visits to her office, but most are related to disruptions in their lives because of COVID-19.
Betty Ruth, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program that offers free tax preparation at the Decatur Public Library, said the numbers needing assistance are up this year and as of Tuesday afternoon, RSVP only had a few slots remaining for the free tax preparation service.
“Since we reopened June 15, we’ve been booked,” she said. “Between our Decatur and Athens sites, we’ve had a total of about 2,000 people make appointments with us.” RSVP does not accept walk-ins, Ruth said.
As of Tuesday, only seven slots remained available, and they were all on Wednesday, the day taxes are due. She said people interested in the free service should call 256-232-7207.
“Everyone must wear a mask, bring their tax papers, a government-issued identification and verification of their Social Security number,” she said. “If you don’t have a mask, you won’t be allowed in the library.”
She said her agency has 25 certified tax preparers.
Greta Yarbrough, office manager at Goode Tax Service in Decatur, said the number of last-minute filers this year are about the same as in previous years.
“They usually have a tax liability, and are putting off writing that check as late as possible,” she said. “We are seeing fewer extensions this year, though. I guess the three extra months have given people the time they need to get their paper work in order.”
Yarbrough said Goode Tax Service was closed April 4-11 because of the pandemic.
“We’re also having to spend more time, disinfecting the office spaces and making sure everything is cleaned after a customer leaves before another one can go to that space,” she said. “And a lot of people won’t wear a mask.”
She said the number of people receiving refunds via e-filing continues to rise. “Probably about 96% or 97% of our folks file electronically now. They will get their money more quickly,” she said.
While the tax filing deadline was pushed back three months, the extension deadline to file remains Oct. 15 as in previous years.
According to the IRS website, “The penalty for filing late is normally 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late. That penalty starts accruing the day after the tax filing due date and will not exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes.” If a refund is owed, there is no penalty.
The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals this year and had received about 140 million as of Tuesday.
