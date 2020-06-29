This is the last week for the community to view and provide input on a proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape plan.
Prepared by Volkert Inc., the plan includes sections on beautification, signage, road access, sidewalks and cycling. This proposal is part of the One Decatur Comprehensive Plan.
The video and survey are available at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce website, dcc.org.
