Among the companies suing the state Medical Cannabis Commission over its selection of licensees is Verano Alabama LLC, which says it plans to open a dispensary in Decatur if it prevails in the litigation.
“Verano looks forward to bringing our decade-plus of experience in the medical cannabis field to provide patient-centric care at a future Zen Leaf Decatur dispensary location,” said James Leventis, Verano’s executive vice president.
Verano’s objection is that the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) initially granted it a license but then reversed course. Verano argues that the statute that created the commission did not grant the authority for members to void decisions, and thus, the initial round of license awards should be reinstated.
At a June 12 meeting of the AMCC, Chicago-based Verano was awarded one of the five integrated facility licenses permitted under state law. A “seed to sale” integrated license is the broadest type, allowing the licensee to cultivate marijuana, process it and operate dispensaries. Verano was among 21 companies awarded various types of licenses at the June meeting.
On June 13, the AMCC voted to halt proceedings “due to the discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of score data” that was used during the selection process.
On Aug. 10, the commission voted to void the previously awarded licenses and then went into executive session to review a revised tabulation of the scoring data. It then voted to award 24 licenses of various types. Verano was one of two companies that was selected on June 12 but not on Aug. 10.
The Decatur City Council in December approved Verano’s plan to open a dispensary at 3417 U.S. 31 S., next to J&L Mobile Home Parts. Verano operates 129 cannabis dispensaries — under the name Zen Leaf — and 14 cultivation and processing facilities in 13 states.
In its complaint, filed Aug. 21, Verano said it was the highest ranked applicant for an integrated license in the scoring data relied upon by the AMCC in June.
“After the Commission’s independent review of the ‘potential inconsistencies’ in the tabulation of score data, Verano Alabama remained the highest ranked applicant with the highest total weighted score — in fact, Verano Alabama’s score actually increased from the previous calculations,” according to the complaint.
Verano alleges that the commission used the pretext of scoring errors “as a Trojan Horse to … void a valid license that was awarded to the highest-scoring applicant.”
A separate lawsuit filed in June by Alabama Always, an applicant for an integrated license that was not selected in either the June or August votes, primarily focused on the commission’s closed-door deliberations, which it said violated the state’s Open Meetings Act. Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson placed a temporary stay on the issuance of the licenses initially awarded in June, and also placed a temporary stay on the issuance of the licenses awarded in August.
On Aug. 31, the commission met and voted to delay issuance of the licenses, in accordance with the court’s order. On Sept. 6, the judge extended the temporary order preventing the AMCC from issuing licenses.
“Certainly it will be another delay for us; we would choose not to if we had an option, but we’re trying to concur with the judge’s wishes at this point,” commission Chairman Rex Vaughn told Alabama Daily News after the Aug. 31 meeting.
“Judge Anderson has issued his own stay, so we pretty much have to concur with his wishes and directives. Every time we have one of these delays, we’re probably talking a couple of weeks to a month later that we get delayed, so it’s frustrating, but we’re going to honor what the court directs us to do,” Vaughn said.
The next meeting of the AMCC is scheduled for Sept. 19.
While Alabama Always is seeking to re-start the entire selection process, Verano is asking the court to rule simply that the commission violated state law when it voted in August to void the licenses previously awarded in June.
“Verano remains ready, willing and able to invest at least $40 million in Alabama, creating jobs, growing best-in-class products, and serving patients across the state,” Leventis said. “When the rule of law and due process are restored, and we are able to act on the license we were awarded in June, we will honor our commitments to the state, Commission, and Alabama's patients.”
In an open letter last month to Gov. Kay Ivey, Verano founder and CEO George Archos said the company had been ready to immediately begin its investments when it was awarded a license in June.
“Imagine our surprise weeks later when the Commission sought to ‘void’ its June proceedings, deliberate behind closed doors, and change the result by casting aside the objective licensing system Alabama’s elected representatives created,” he wrote. “By departing from law, the Commission has found itself in an endless loop of licensing ‘do-overs.’”
Leventis said the best way to quickly make cannabis available to patients is to reinstate the June awards, including Verano’s.
“I worry that if the court doesn’t step in, or the commission doesn’t do this on its own accord, we’re potentially looking at months and years of litigation, slowing this program to the detriment of the patients of Alabama.”
