The planned move next month of the Decatur City Schools central office staff to its new headquarters will coincide with first steps to transform the system's old headquarters into a $4.1 million Alabama Community College System innovation center. Both buildings are downtown.
The community college system has set Oct. 7 as the bid date for renovation of the old central office at Lee Street and Fourth Avenue Northeast, across from City Hall. The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) board will meet Oct. 13 to approve a contract. Work will begin shortly thereafter, with the work scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022.
“We have already begun design for what is going to happen there,” said Blake McAnally of Decatur, trustee-at-large with the ACCS. “We’re very close to getting the project put out for bids to do a complete renovation of that building.”
McAnally said the estimated total project cost will be $4,130,000. The state budget this year includes $10 million to help the ACCS establish innovation centers across the state.
The school system's central office staff members have already vacated their old building and are working at various locations until moving into the new headquarters at Fourth Avenue Southeast and Grant Street.
The old central office will be used by the ACCS for industry and business training.
“Typically like non-credit type of training,” McAnally said. “We would work with an industry to create a training program and have their people come to us.”
The innovation center will also feature a distant learning program to teach instructors and professors how to efficiently teach online courses.
“We wanted to have a central location that would become a center of excellence for how to do online teaching and training,” McAnally said. “We will bring professors from all around the state that will come and stay and train to learn how to effectively teach while being videoed and producing an online class.”
Ready to move
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said the move-in date for the system's new office is planned for the week of Oct. 11, after the system takes its fall break next week.
“We did get substantial completion (Wednesday),” Douglas said. “The state came in and approved life safety so we could occupy the new building. It could be a two-week process. Oct. 11 through Oct. 22 is the window to move in, mainly for IT purposes and getting computers set up.”
Douglas said the central office staff will probably move in a floor at a time instead of all in one day because they do not want their current workflow to be disrupted and he does not want office staff to be overwhelmed.
Last week, workers were finishing up moving furniture into the new central office. The last stage of the renovation process will be the punch list items that the contractor will have to address.
“Architects will come in the building and leave stickers with notes for the contractor to fix,” Douglas. “Things like a discolored ceiling tile or dents in the walls.”
Other issues that the contractor was expected to fix were door locks that were put on backward on a few of the doors.
Douglas said the building is ready to occupy now, but he wanted to wait for the contractor to resolve the punch list items and did not want his staff to get in their way.
Project Manager Lee Edminson has said the total cost to renovate the 25,000-square-foot new headquarters will be about $5.8 million. The renovated structure is the former education building for Central Baptist Church, which left the property in 2007 and moved to 2801 U.S. 31 S.
Emmanuel Church International bought the property from Central Baptist but later vacated it, and it was purchased by developer Jeff Parker. The school system acquired the property from Parker in 2019 by paying $200,000 and exchanging two properties valued at $1.235 million — including the old central office building at Fourth and Lee. Under the agreement, the school system was able to lease its old headquarters while the new one was renovated.
