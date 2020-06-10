After a fight between two dogs at Wilson Morgan Park left both owners and one of the animals injured, a local veterinarian said it’s important that owners stay focused on their dogs while at the park.
Martha Penn and her “grand-dog,” a 60-pound goldendoodle named Atlas, were enjoying a morning at the dog park section of Wilson Morgan on Saturday when another dog attacked him. Both owners were bitten trying to separate the dogs, and Atlas suffered puncture wounds and a bloody ear.
“People need to watch what their dog is doing,” veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne said Tuesday. “All of their attention should be focused on their dog with the same kind of attention you would have on a young child.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Monday the 1-year-old dog park’s sign warns that this is a use-at-your-own-risk park. The sign provides guidance for use of the big and little dog pens and the etiquette of using the Southwest Decatur park.
“If you’re using the park, the dog is your responsibility,” Lake said.
Penn and the other owner, David Mullenix, said they were talking while Mullenix’s dog, a 100-pound Great Dane named Oden, sat beside him on the bench and Atlas was milling around Penn.
“He (Oden) just lunged off the bench and grabbed Atlas,” Penn said. “I know sometime dogs will fight for a few seconds and quit, but this just went on and on. He had Atlas pinned down and the side of his (Atlas’) head and ear in his mouth.”
Mullenix said he didn’t see what happened to make his dog jump at the other dog.
“I yelled at him and tried to shock him with his shock collar,” Mullenix said. “I also grabbed his harness, but it came loose.”
Mullenix said he grabbed Oden’s body to try and separate the two dogs. He said Atlas bit him. Penn said she was bitten on the hand by Oden as she tried to stop the fight.
When they finally got the dogs separated, Penn said Oden was calm like nothing had happened and Atlas was a bloody mess. Osborne treated Atlas, and Mullenix paid the $200 bill.
“An owner has to be responsible for his dog, so I paid the bill,” Mullenix said.
Osborne said the blood made the injuries to Atlas look worse than they were.
“I’ve seen far worse injuries,” Osborne said. “Dogs fight all of the time. Most of the time, fights usually occur between dogs that live together. People expect every dog to immediately like each other, and that’s not always the case.”
Penn and Mullenix said Oden had problems in the past with other dogs. Oden was neutered two weeks ago, but Osborne said it takes three months to get the extra testosterone out of a male dog that might lead to the aggressive behavior.
“He had a problem with unneutered male dogs,” Mullenix said. “He’s very protective of me, too, but the other dog didn’t get close to us.”
Osborne said Penn should have also been more attentive, including keeping Atlas away from a dog she knew has been aggressive before.
No one should get near the heads of two fighting dogs, according to Osborne. He suggested an owner grab the dog’s back legs. This takes the power out of the lunging dog’s legs and distracts it enough that it might quit fighting, Osborne said.
