Huntsville businesswoman Kim Lewis has been named president of the Calhoun College Foundation’s board of directors, becoming the first Black person to serve in the role.
Lewis succeeds outgoing President Rex Cheatham.
Anita Walden, vice president and chief nursing officer of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was named vice president of the foundation board.
A Calhoun graduate, Lewis is co-founder and chief executive officer of ProjectXYZ, a company that provide support services such as engineering, logistics, technology, manufacturing, alternative energy and international foreign military sales.
Their two-year terms started earlier this month.
