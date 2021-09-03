The removal of a tree earlier this month at Decatur Public Library made more of the structure's south side visible, but an official said the work wasn't done for aesthetic purposes in connection to the proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape that would make Lee Street an entry into downtown.
“The city arborist said the tree was dying, so the city cut it down so it would be safe,” said Sherry Sakovich, head librarian.
The library is on the north corner of Sixth Avenue and Lee Street.
By cutting down the tree, the 12-foot "Sun Trap" sculpture that was constructed for the library in the 1970s is better exposed.
“It’s a happy side effect,” said Stephanie Cates, who handles marketing for the library.
The sculpture has a stainless steel surface and was meant to reflect sunlight, hence its name. It has suffered rust build-up over the years, which would cost $20,000 to repair, Sakovich said, and the library does not have the money to cover that work.
The library, which was dedicated in 1973, has been spruced up this year, according to Sakovich.
The parking lot was refinished last month by the city, which owns the building. The front area of the library was landscaped in February and March.
The streetscape proposal for Sixth Avenue between the Tennessee River and Delano Park would convert some of the center turn lane into medians with flower beds and would also make Lee Street a focus. One drawing included in the streetscape proposal presented earlier this year to City Council shows a brick column and blooming flowers in the Lee Street median at Sixth Avenue.
“The Lee intersection’s going to be the gateway to downtown," said Rick Paler, head of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
The 2-year-old Cook Museum of Natural Science building is just west of the library on Lee Street. Renasant Bank announced last month it plans to build a two-story, 7,700-square-foot banking center on the south corner of Sixth Avenue and Lee. An artist's rendering of the building shows it with a glass front and a raised terrace.
“The museum speaks for itself in the way of exceptional aesthetics, and from the look of the bank building, that should certainly make a statement, in and of itself, also in enhancing that intersection,” said Paler.
The library structure has examples of intricate brickwork that isn’t often used in newer buildings because of its expense and the scarcity of craftsmen.
“I think it's an interesting building," Paler said. "It certainly adds a great deal to downtown.”
Fred Underwood, the library's architect who is now 91, said Thursday he hasn't studied the streetscape plan but "the library architecture or design would fit in very well with most of the street reorganization."
