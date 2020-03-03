The Decatur City Council refused Monday to go along with Councilman Billy Jackson's request that it give a business owner in his district a second chance to operate properly.
The council voted 4-1 to revoke permanently the business license of Bandar Fawzi Mohamed, also known as “Mario,” of K and B One Stop, which does business as West Moulton Mini Mart at 1201 W. Moulton St.
The City Council also voted unanimously Monday to temporarily revoke the business licenses for Sunoco at 102 14th St. S.W., and Vape & More at 1209-K Danville Road S.W.
The Police Department recently raided Sunoco and Vape & More, confiscating gaming machines and making arrests on the charge of promoting gambling, a Class A misdemeanor. The owners of Sunoco and Vape & More will have an opportunity at the March 16 council meeting to request their licenses not be revoked permanently.
Mohamed’s attorney, Nick Heatherly, made the case Monday for K and B One Stop to keep its license. Council voted Feb. 17 to conditionally revoke the license, and the business has been closed since.
Heatherly said his client “has never been formally charged” with a criminal offense. He said that was a difference in Mohamed’s case and the situations with Sunoco and Vape & More.
Heatherly said his client quickly corrected any code violations cited by Community Development.
“I believe another alternative, like a suspension, would be better for the city,” Heatherly said.
While he initially wanted Mohamed’s license pulled, Jackson said the atmosphere around West Moulton Mini Mart improved in the week after the City Council first heard the accusations against Mohamed at its Feb. 10 work session. As a result, Jackson said, he wanted to give the business owner a second chance.
Jackson said he preferred allowing Mohamed the opportunity to prove himself rather than having a vacant building on one of the city’s highest traffic intersections at West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue Southwest.
“This merits something else other than the only option of revoking their license,” Jackson said. “I would like to look at something else like a suspension and then we monitor the business on a monthly or quarterly basis. I’ve seen a different business ... and that shows it can be done.”
The Community Development, Police and Licensing departments had recommended the revocation, alleging repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety, and violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
Sgt. Kirk Arrington said the Police Department responded to more than 100 calls at the business between 2017 and 2020 and made more than 10 arrests. Arrington said an AK-style rifle with a pistol grip was found at the business, but Heatherly said Mohamed can legally own that weapon.
Sal Jasso, of the Revenue Department, said he couldn’t get specific, but Mohamed “has a history of struggling to pay his sales tax. He’s almost always three or four months behind. It’s very problematic.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she would also like to give Mohamed a second chance, “but they’ve had 16 to 20 chances, from what I understand. This is way past a second chance.”
Jackson said he agrees with holding businesses to strict guidelines, but he would like to see if this business owner “continues to do things right like he has in the last three weeks.”
Councilman Charles Kirby said he was torn between giving the owner a second chance and taking a hard line but ultimately voted with the council majority.
“I want a hard line taken on the two businesses in my district (Sunoco and Vape & More),” said Kirby, who represents District 4 in Southwest Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.