A shortage of lifeguards could mean that Point Mallard Aquatic Park will close at 6 p.m. instead of 8 this summer, and that hours will also be limited at the Carrie Matthews and Aquadome pools.
The city has about 70 lifeguards on board so far with just over three weeks before the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening, Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said.
“We usually hire about 115 to 135 lifeguards, so we’re at about half of what we need,” Lake said. “Once again, we’re going to do everything we can to operate, but the first thing on our list is safety.”
Closing Point Mallard two hours early would significantly reduce staffing requirements.
“That would allow us to run one shift instead of two,” Lake said.
The park typically employs an additional 250 seasonal employees for positions in concessions sales and maintenance.
Lake said Point Mallard has done well during the winter hiring period in finding employees to work in offices and concessions. Lifeguard and maintenance are the two areas where they’re short, he said.
This is the third year in a row that the city has struggled with its pools. The COVID-19 pandemic kept the Point Mallard water park and Carrie Matthews pool closed for the summer season in 2020 and forced the Aquadome pool to operate on a limited schedule. Last year, Lake and his crew reduced operating hours because of the same shortage of seasonal employees that is causing problems this year.
Lake said they had as many as 90 lifeguards at one point last season but they operated with about 80 for most of the summer. Point Mallard had to change its hours or close attractions at times during the season due to the shortage.
The Carrie Matthews pool stayed closed last summer except for just a few days before the school year began, and operations shut down as normal in August. Councilman Billy Jackson recruited a small group to train and work as lifeguards at Carrie Matthews for that brief period.
Lake said he plans to open the Carrie Matthews pool, in Northwest Decatur, this summer "even though I've been hesitant to open a pool if it's not in use all of the time. I plan on opening Carrie Matthews at least one day a week or every other week. We're going to try and open it as much as we can, but that will mean making sure the pool stays clean and ready for use.
Lake turned to Decatur Area Swim Team members to keep the Aquadome open last year, and swim team coach Dawn McAfee said Wednesday they’re prepared to do it again.
McAfee said she plans to lifeguard along with two other coaches and several swim team members who are willing to work at the Aquadome. She said they want to make sure the pool is open for popular programs like water aerobics, open swims and lap swimming.
“We think we can keep it open three to five days (per week) at least,” she said.
However, they can’t work evenings at the Aquadome because that’s when the swim team either trains or is off competing around north Alabama, she said.
Lake said he's very appreciative of McAfee and the swim team members who are willing to help the city out.
"If it wasn't for Dawn and the swim team last year, the Aquadome would not have opened," Lake said. "Now we're just waiting to see how many lifeguards we can get to know what is needed from Dawn and the team."
McAfee said she doesn’t know why the city is having trouble finding lifeguards, especially after the pay increases put in place last year.
Lake said lifeguard pay is now $12 to $13.50 an hour while concessions, gift shop and maintenance employees make $10.50 to $13 an hour.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose District 3 includes Point Mallard, called the hiring problems “unfortunate” and a sign of the times. He said he had hoped the park could put the pandemic behind it and return to normal.
“Point Mallard is a fantastic place, especially as a summer job for high school and college kids,” McMasters said. “But I guess kids have so many options like football, baseball or summer camps. I also don’t know if parents aren’t expecting kids to work anymore.”
Lake said the schedules are flexible so the teens can participate in the activities that McMasters mentioned. The park is still accepting applications, but they’re needed immediately so they can go through training, he said.
Call 256-341-4902 for more information. Applications are available at the Point Mallard Ice Complex or at www.PointMallardPark.com
