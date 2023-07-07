Michael Contreras and his parents frantically grabbed their valuables as they rushed to evacuate their Southwest Decatur home Monday after it caught fire during severe weather.
Just a mile away on the same street, a panicked Glenda Scruggs saw smoke pouring from her attic and hurried her grandchildren and the family's two dogs out of their house.
Decatur Fire and Rescue received reports of both fires on Runnymead Avenue Southwest only 15 minutes apart. The first call was for Scruggs' home at 1201 Runnymead Ave. at 2:01 p.m., and the second was for Contreras' house on 1820 Runnymead Ave. at 2:16 p.m. Scruggs' home is the last house on the north end of Runnymead at Eighth Street. Contreras' house is one of the last on Runnymead's south end near Carridale Street. Nobody in either house was injured.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said the cause of both fires was "most likely natural due to lightning."
Both Scruggs' family and the Contreras family have spent the past few days making plans for restoring their homes and finding places to stay temporarily.
The heaviest damage occurred at the home where Scruggs lived with her grandchildren Brooklynn Hamilton and Javari Hamilton and their pets. There were holes in the roof, burned beams in the attic, scorched walls and furniture, and a busted-out window.
Michael, Lydia, and Mario Contreras were at home when the fire began at 1820 Runnymead. Their home's damage was mainly in the attic with some portions of the ceiling caved in. The roof currently has a tarp over it, and fire damage can be seen on the right side of the house outside.
Michael Contreras and Scruggs both said they heard lightning strike shortly before they realized there was smoke.
Scruggs said the lightning was extremely loud and then she saw a “flash of white.” She then saw smoke and went to exit out of the garage, having to “pop the cord,” to force the garage door open. She went to the yard to check the outside, and then to the attic.
“I went back in the house and up the steps, and pulled my attic door open and it was bellowing smoke,” she said, “I came down the steps and told them to get out of the house.”
Scruggs said there was a woman outside by the house who saw it happen and she was the one who called 911. Scruggs did not remember her name.
Scruggs and Brooklynn Hamilton both said they were panicking.
“I really panicked, and at one point I did not know where one of our puppies was," Scruggs said. "I said find the dog and get the other one out of here."
Scruggs said the house is condemned, but Red Cross offered the family assistance.
“We went and got some personal items to get us through. Some clothes, a couple of outfits, and we stayed in a hotel a couple of nights,” she said. Scruggs is unsure of when they will be able to move back in.
“I’m just blessed to be here because it could be worse than what it is,” she said.
On the opposite end of the street, Michael Contreras said the lightning “sounded like something really heavy hitting the floor.” He said his family was not aware that the lightning had struck the house until he came into the hallway, and it smelled like “burnt marshmallows.”
“I was walking all over the house trying to pinpoint the source of the smell, but I was not able to,” he said, “Then I happened to peek outside the blinds, and I saw two people running toward my house.”
Contreras said once they realized a fire had started, they were “frantic.” They focused on grabbing a few valuables and then they evacuated the house.
He said he already had a lot of things going through his mind, and “then once the fire department came to extinguish the fire, and while they were doing that, it kind of all started to sink in.”
The Contreras family is staying with friends and looking into possibly getting an apartment while they wait for the house to become habitable. Michael Contreras said he does not know when that will happen, which is “hindering” his ability to find an apartment because he’s unsure of how long he would need it for.
He said the fire department handled the situation well. “They came pretty promptly,” he added, after a man from his neighborhood and Contreras himself made 911 calls.
Lt. Brandon Sivley of Fire and Rescue said the extinguishing process of both fires went smoothly, but Scruggs’ house needed a few more “procedures” done. Her house underwent roof ventilation.
“It’s just a procedure that allows smoke to be evacuated out of the area of the fire they (firefighters) are fighting a lot faster. It helps with ventilation,” said Sivley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.