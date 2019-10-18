The Line and Ferry streets intersections on the south side of Wilson Street/Alabama 20 will be closed permanently Monday at 9 a.m., the city announced Thursday.
A $100,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation is funding a project to turn the sections of Line and Ferry just south of Wilson Street into cul-de-sacs. Hood Contracting won the contract with the low bid of $89,145.
Wally Terry, city director of development, said the project will require Hood to block the right eastbound lane of Wilson Street at times. The contractor agreed to limit the blockage to between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We’ve asked them to try not to interfere with traffic during rush hours,” Terry said.
The city is closing the two entrances with landscaped, hammerhead cul-de-sacs — similar to the one built at Cherry Street Northwest near Butch Matthews Field — on the ends of each street. The entrances to Ferry and Line streets north of Wilson Street will remain open.
Officials want drivers to use the Oak Street Northeast traffic light for access to Wilson Street from the south.
District 2 Councilwoman Kristi Hill said the city and state are blocking the Line and Ferry street intersections as a safety measure.
“We’re just trying to be proactive and keep people from getting hurt or killed there,” Hill said. “Sometimes it’s like entering Talladega Speedway when people are trying to get onto the highway.”
She added that the line of sight for drivers pulling onto the highway is impaired in some spots by trees and bushes in the residents’ yards.
Hill and Police Chief Nate Allen sat on the front porch of a Ferry Street home recently and watched drivers dart off the highway and into the neighborhood at high speeds.
“Those are such dangerous intersections — period,” Allen said.
They also held a neighborhood meeting last week, and Hill said the residents of these streets “were very receptive.”
