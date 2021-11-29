A small fire broke out at a house on Line Street Northeast on Monday evening, the second fire to occur there within three days.
Four fire units responded to a call from one of the residents of 407 Line St. N.E. after 4 p.m. and discovered a small fire in the attic.
“There was a fire a couple of days ago in the attic,” said Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton. “They’ve turned the power back on recently. I can’t say for sure, but that may be the reason (for the fire).”
Thornton said it could have been an electrical fire.
Lt. Bruce Stephens was on scene Monday, but not when the fire first occurred on Saturday.
“That top unit was already burnt going to the kitchen,” Stephens said of the fire that occurred Saturday.
Thornton and his crew were able to extinguish the fire Monday and it left minimal damage.
“It just burnt some insulation in the attic,” Thornton said.
