Tennessee Riverkeeper staff and volunteers will conduct a litter cleanup Saturday at Dry Branch Creek in northwest Decatur.
The cleanup, organized by the nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper, will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Davis Street and Washington Street Northwest. Volunteers should bring water and gloves and wear work or hip boots. Bags and grabbers will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.