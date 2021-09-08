Tennessee Riverkeeper
Tennessee Riverkeeper will hold a litter cleanup on Saturday in northwest Decatur. [CRISTINA BYRNE/DECATUR DAILY]

Tennessee Riverkeeper staff and volunteers will conduct a litter cleanup Saturday at Dry Branch Creek in northwest Decatur.

The cleanup, organized by the nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper, will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Davis Street and Washington Street Northwest. Volunteers should bring water and gloves and wear work or hip boots. Bags and grabbers will be provided.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

