A loan/grant assistance program is available for Decatur small businesses impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will begin taking applications Thursday for a zero-interest loan of up to $10,000, with the potential of having the loan forgiven in 12 months.
A total of $210,000 will be available. The Community Development Department secured the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Eligible businesses include restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, health clubs and other retailers with fewer than 25 employees. The business must have been operating one year prior to March 13, 2020 — the day Gov. Kay Ivey issued the first emergency order for COVID-19.
In order to qualify for assistance, either the business owner or more than 51 percent of the employees must qualify as receiving a low or moderate income (LMI).
Business owners can apply for assistance online or pick up a packet at City Hall or the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, 516 Sixth Ave. N.E. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 256-341-4690.
