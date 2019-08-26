About 40 AT&T employees in Decatur are among 20,000 across the Southeast walking on picket lines.
“It’s all about unfair labor practices,” said Jarrison Nelson, a nine-year employee at the AT&T Decatur office. “This strike isn’t about more pay or benefits. (AT&T) sent people to the bargaining table who can’t negotiate or won’t make a decision. They’re not bargaining in good faith.”
Nelson, of Caddo, a line translations specialist, said the local union called for a strike at a meeting in Huntsville about noon Friday. He said Communications Workers of America (CWA) Chapter 3905 includes about 300 employees from Cullman to Stevenson.
Fellow worker Greg Stanley, a digital technician, said the union is not sure how long the strike will last. “We’re on strike. We don’t get paid if we don’t work,” he said.
Decatur AT&T has two picket lines set up in town with one at the corner of Grant Street and Sixth Avenue Southeast and the other near Beltline Road and Gordon Terry Parkway.
AT&T spokesman Marty Richter said the company was "surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations."
"A strike is in no one’s best interest," Richter said in a written statement. "We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees.
"We strongly disagree with the union's claims of unfair labor practices. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement."
