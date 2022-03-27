Local barbers say a lack of training opportunities, poor marketing and the reluctance of a new generation to undertake the responsibilities of business ownership are contributing to what they perceive as a shortage of licensed barbers in north Alabama.
Stephan Long, Barbering Academy instructor at Career Academies of Decatur, said anyone can cut hair but fewer people are going the extra mile to get a state license that would allow them to practice both barbering and cosmetology, which requires a Class 2 license from the state.
Cosmetology includes hair coloring and bleaching, giving permanents and other procedures beyond trimming hair or shaving. Class 1 barbers, who can only trim hair and give shaves, do not need a license in most counties.
“The shortage (started) when people started plugging up at home and watching YouTube videos and not going to get trained like they should,” Long said.
Bill Eldridge, head of the Madison County Barbering Board, said there were a lot more barbering and cosmetology training programs active when he started cutting hair 55 years ago.
“Most of the barber colleges that I knew have since been shut down,” he said.
Long said the closing of the cosmetology program at Calhoun Community College in 2016 was detrimental to area high school students wanting to advance their career in barbering.
“That hurt bad because Calhoun was the foundation of where you could send your students and it would have been perfect for Decatur students,” Long said. “Now, they have to drive all the way to Huntsville to go to Drake State (Community & Technical College).”
Long has 60 Decatur City students enrolled in the Barbering Academy with several other students on a waiting list. His class is a two credit course and students can take those credits with them to college.
After completing Long's course, students can attend barbering schools and finish early with the credits they earned in high school. Long said students can also start an apprenticeship with a licensed barber and said students can get a state license after they complete college or the apprenticeship.
"We have a partnership with Drake State and so a lot of our students go there," Long said.
Long said his students could find good opportunities in north Alabama and help to fill the void but they "have to take it serious and stick with it."
He said many young barbers expect high wages up front and do not want to invest in and grow their business.
“You’re not going to go into a barber shop and earn $50,000 right off the bat,” Long said. “You have to be patient. There are steps you have to take. Young people don’t have that patience.”
Eldridge said barbering is a good job for those willing to put in the work.
“Most people think that a barber can’t make a living,” Eldridge said. “People don’t realize that you can go to (barber) school for one-tenth of the time that you’d go for some other trade and you don’t have to be a mathematician to see the price of the haircut today to realize that you can make a good living cutting hair.”
Rice’s Alabama School of Barbering LLC in Decatur has been open for three years and currently has 11 students enrolled. The cost of tuition is $10,000 for the full 12-month course.
School owner Bill Rice has been a licensed barber since 1989 and said he has seen the same impatience among students, some of whom are slow to see the importance of the license that allows them to practice cosmetology as well as basic barbering.
“I went through the same thing starting out and thought, ‘Why do I have to roll a perm?’” Rice said. “But I learned that learning cosmetology is beneficial, so I always tell my students that they need to be familiar with both barbering and cosmetology.”
Virginia Uriostegui, the owner of ViBarber & Salon on Fifth Avenue Southeast, has been cutting hair for 20 years and said she has been able to maintain and grow her clientele with social media pages promoting her shop and services.
Uriostegui said she sees several young barbers and hairstylists who have no social media presence. That prevents them from growing their clientele, which ultimately causes them to leave the field.
“It’s not that easy. You have to do your own promotion and clean your own shop; it’s a one-person business,” Uriostegui said. “If you’re not a go-getter, you’re not going to make it in this business."
Susan Jana of the Alabama Board of Cosmetology & Barbering said she has not noticed a statewide shortage of Class 2 barbers, the licensed barbers that are authorized to do both barbering and cosmetology.
“We do not regulate Class 1 barbers, who only know how to shave and cut hair, so there’s no way to track how many of them there are,” Jana said.
Jana said Jefferson County, Mobile County, Baldwin County, Madison County and Lauderdale County all have their own barbering boards so the state board has no jurisdiction in those areas. She said those counties regulate and license both Class 1 and Class 2 barbers.
Even though Jana said she has not noticed any barbering shortages in the state, she said she did notice a lot of barbershops that closed down during the pandemic.
“When all the (COVID-19) stuff happened, unfortunately … some of these shops are either closed or they’re by appointment only so they could take pandemic precautions,” Jana said. “We’ve had several shops that we haven’t been in and inspected over the past two years because their doors have been closed. We don’t know when or if they’re going to open back up.”
