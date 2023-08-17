The shift is on as a number of Decatur businesses are moving to or have recently moved to new locations within the city while two new coffee shops are opening soon.
Miss Muldrew's, a home décor and gift store owned by Dede and Michael Quarry, moved out of 219 Second Ave. S.E., Suite A, and opened Tuesday in its new location on Gordon Drive Southeast, just off Second Avenue in the former Gyro Uno location. It’s now adjacent to the ice cream shop they own, Tess’ Place.
Dede Quarry said they always planned to move so the two businesses would be together. Now they’re in a single building that’s connected with an interior doorway.
“We will probably go a little heavier on the gifts side of the store just because of the connection with the ice cream shop,” Dede Quarry said.
With Miss Muldrew's moving out, Lynsey Staggs’ Urban Atlas is leaving its current Second Avenue home and returning to its original location across the street in the former Miss Muldrew's location.
Staggs opened Urban Atlas — which features vinyl records, clothing and eclectics — in 2017 on the west side of Second Avenue. However, the storefront was only about 600 square feet at the time so she moved across the street a year later.
Since her move, a new owner purchased her former and planned location, 219 Second Ave. S.E., and expanded it to 1,600 square feet.
Staggs said her business has done so well that she needs the additional space. This space will allow her to increase the number of records she’s selling, she said.
Staggs said she plans to close Urban Atlas on Aug. 25 for the move and then open Sept. 5 at the new location.
Bank Independent’s Beltline Road branch will be moving temporarily next door from its current location to the Decatur Commons Shopping Center, which has a space open. The move will likely occur by the end of September, said Ashley Balch, bank public relations manager.
Balch said the move is temporary while they demolish and replace the Beltline Road branch with a new building.
The Florence-based company acquired the Beltline and Hartselle branches when it purchased Colonial Bank in 2009.
“Both branches never did fit our brand, which is very Colonial Williamsburg,” Balch said. “We’ve also had several problems with the (Beltline branch) building.”
In June, Bank Independent opened an updated office, which now has an additional 3,169 square feet, at 101 S. Clinton St. in Athens.
The renovations of the historic downtown Athens location kept with the classic Bank Independent style of Colonial Williamsburg architectural features, including a new cupola and remodeled dormer windows.
Balch said the company continues to expand east with branches recently opening off County Line Road in Madison and at Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Another location will open soon in South Huntsville while the Hartselle branch on U.S. 31 could see an overhaul in 2024, he said.
A Dutch Bros. Coffee representative said Monday that the company's new shop in front of Decatur Mall on Beltline Road Southwest has a tentative opening date of Aug. 29.
The new Dutch Bros. Coffee is a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop located where the former Pizza Hut building was at 1809 Beltline Road S.W. The development is by Cole Valley Partners, of Portland, Oregon.
Dutch Bros. sells hot and cold drinks, including non-coffee options, and a selection of baked goods.
A district manager at Electronic Express’ corporate office in Nashville, Tennessee, confirmed Wednesday that its Decatur store is moving out of Decatur Mall and east on Beltline Road to the former Hobby Lobby storefront at the Beltline Place shopping center.
Hobby Lobby moved out of the 55,000-square-foot store in March 2019 and into the shopping center anchored by Kroger at 1107 Beltline Road S.W.
Owner Katheryn Neese said the expected opening date for the new Scooter’s Coffee in the Gateway Shopping Center on Sixth Avenue Southeast is Sept. 10. This will be the second Scooters in the area. There are now over 700 locations with 17 in Alabama. An Athens location opened a little over a year ago at 547 U.S. 72 West.
The Scooter’s website said co-founders Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 1998.
