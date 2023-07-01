The Brick Deli & Tavern has survived a fire, a pandemic and inconveniences from recent downtown construction during its 25 years in business, but there’s a new threat that worries co-owner Tina Hall.
Decatur officials are planning to give up a city parking lot next to The Brick at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Northeast for a planned Alabama Center for the Arts dance studio that will include a focus on dual enrollment students at Decatur City Schools.
The state Legislature allocated $19 million in its 2023 spring session for the dance studio as a third phase of the arts center. To facilitate the project, the parking lot would need to be conveyed to Calhoun Community College. Athens State University, Calhoun's partner in the Alabama Center for the Arts, would likely also use the facility for its fine arts students.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said this week that the Legal Department is working on an agreement for the city to transfer title to the lot.
Ladner had hoped to get the agreement ready for Monday’s council meeting, but said it now looks like the council will not vote on giving away the property for a dance studio until the July 17 meeting.
The Morgan County Revenue Commissioner’s Office shows the 0.4-acre tract valued at $70,700.
The Brick is especially dependent on the First Avenue parking lot now while a new city parking deck is under construction across the street, eliminating a parking lot that was across Moulton Street from the restaurant. A new Fairfield Inn by Marriott and an arts center residence hall are also under construction next to the $9.53 million, four-story parking deck.
The various construction projects are eating up downtown parking spots and, while officials say construction of the dance studio won’t begin until the parking deck is complete, Hall is worried about the lasting impact on her business.
“It seems like every time we get a good roll going, we get thrown something else,” Hall said. “I want to be positive because growth is good and I don’t want to be negative, but I’ve got to tell you, we’re very concerned.”
Keith Yager, new owner of the Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co., is also concerned with the loss of the parking lot that’s across the street from his First Avenue Northeast business.
Yager called losing the lot a “pretty big blow” to his business, especially since he’s not sure where his employees will park.
“Parking is already a huge problem, especially for us because we only have three spaces right outside our door and those spaces are limited to two hours,” Yager said.
While The Brick has an active nightlife business, Hall said lunchtime pays the bills.
"Through the years, we’ve found that lunch is kind of our niche,” Hall said. “We love it. I think we’ve kind of perfected it, but of course there’s always bumps in the road.”
Hall said she feels they “do well trying to get people in and out quickly, trying to be consistent so people know what they’re going to get every time.”
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes downtown Decatur, said figuring out parking problems “is just part of a growing downtown.” He pointed out construction on the dance studio will not start until the parking deck is finished. The deck is scheduled for a late fall completion.
However, Hall is worried about the city’s possible plan to charge for downtown street parking when the parking deck is complete.
When Mayor Tab Bowling announced the new hotel and plan for the new parking deck in September 2021, he initially proposed charging $2 an hour for parking in the deck and for on-street parking in this area of downtown to offset the cost of building the deck. However, the mayor backed off the proposal later and said he shouldn't have been specific about parking fees.
Hall said the idea of parking fees is “very scary” because she’s afraid they would run off customers.
“We’ve had an abundance of customers say to us we love you guys but we’re not going to pay $5 to park and then come get a sandwich,” Hall said. “You can’t ask anybody to pay $3 to $5 to park and then come in for lunch. It’s not feasible.”
Yager said the parking deck could eliminate the parking issue “if they make the rates reasonable on the parking deck, and I mean really reasonable. If that’s the case, parking might not be a big deal.”
Hall said she wishes the city would keep the parking area where the dance studio is planned because it’s so centrally located.
“People can get in, get out,” she said. “When you have lunch, you don’t have a lot of time and we try — you don’t know how hard we try — to get people in and out for lunch so they will make us part of their lunch. We go as fast as we can so they think, ‘We can eat at The Brick because they’re fast.’”
She worries that patrons will be discouraged if they have to take the time to find a parking space and walk a longer distance to get to The Brick.
Pike and Ladner said the council has not discussed the issue of charging for parking. They agreed that parking won’t be as much as $5 and, initially, they don’t believe charging for on-street parking will be necessary.
If they do decide to charge, Ladner said it would be in line with what other north Alabama municipalities charge.
“Go to Huntsville or Florence, which have parking decks, and parking is typically based on time,” Ladner said. “Even if you go to the (Huntsville International) airport, I think you pay $1 per hour for short-term parking. It will be in line with what other communities do.”
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said the parking deck will have about 217 spots. The city agreed to allot 90 of those to the hotel as part of the incentive for Fairfield Inn to build next door. The deck will also include two electric vehicle charging stations.
The parking lot that is being eliminated by the deck had about 60 spots while the lot next to The Brick has 45 spots. Thus, subtracting the Fairfield Inn-reserved spots in the parking deck — some of which may be available to the public when hotel occupancy is low — the deck would provide a net gain of about 22 parking spaces.
“I believe from the numbers we know we will be at a net positive on parking and there’s still on-street parking,” Pike said. “Even with the loss of the lot while we wait on the parking deck, we’re still doing OK. People are still showing up for work, they’re still eating downtown and they’re still showing up downtown for events.
“As long as the deck is open before construction begins (on the dance studio), I don’t think there’s going to be a major issue.”
Pike said the city should continue to look for small parcels of available land for more city lots.
However, Ladner said he doesn’t see a need for the city to find or create additional parking when the deck, hotel and dorm are complete. He said downtown Decatur compares well with other north Alabama cities when it comes to parking availability.
“I think there will be plenty of parking on streets and other places,” Ladner said. “I want to stress that one of the many positives of the new hotel, expanding the ACA and new residential living downtown is they will be bringing more people downtown to eat at The Brick, Mellow Mushroom and the RailYard and visit all of our local establishments. I would think this is a very positive development for downtown.”
Hall said she hopes the dance studio will have the impact that Ladner predicts, but said her business hasn’t benefited from the first two phases of the arts center as many believe.
“We aren’t seeing a large number of students from the arts center now,” Hall said. "I hear people say that, but I’m not sure.”
