Four of the applicants for the Decatur police chief position were recommended for an interview by at least one City Council member, and three of those applicants have experience in the Decatur Police Department.
The council and mayor submitted names last Friday to Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin, and the three applicants receiving the most interview recommendations were an internal candidate and two former Decatur Police Department officers.
The city received 30 applications for the vacancy created when Nate Allen resigned Jan. 24. Sandlin recommended the council consider seven applicants for interviews.
Council President Jacob Ladner asked the council to review the applicants and their resumes and submit their interview choices to Sandlin. Councilman Billy Jackson did not submit a recommendation.
Interim Chief Todd Pinion and retired Decatur police Capt. Chris Jones got almost unanimous support. Mayor Tab Bowling submitted only Pinion's name while four councilmen included both Pinion and Jones.
A 17-year veteran of the department, Pinion was captain of the Criminal Investigations Division until he took over as interim chief the day after Allen’s resignation.
Jones worked 24 years for the Decatur Police Department and now is an investigator for the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office. He retired as a Police Department captain last year.
Retired Decatur police Lt. James Buchli received support from Ladner and Councilmen Kyle Pike and Hunter Pepper, Sandlin said.
Buchli spent 24 years with the Decatur Police Department, including serving as a patrol lieutenant (shift commander) for seven years before retiring last year. He works as a part-time student resource officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, who suggested Pinion and Jones, said it’s “very, very important” to him to select a candidate with experience at Decatur Police Department.
“We need somebody who knows the traditions of the Decatur Police Department,” McMasters said. “I’m not for hiring somebody from outside of the department. This is a very important hire because the world of policing has changed. It’s getting harder to recruit police officers, so it’s important to hire somebody that’s been in the department 15 or more years.”
McMasters said he knows DPD has some problems, “but I’m not ready to hit the reset button. We don’t need an outsider to make the changes. We need somebody who has a history in the department and can hit the ground running.”
Pepper said he chose Pinion, Jones and Buchli because they were recommended by law enforcement professionals he consulted in making the selections. He said he’s looking for Decatur police “to start knocking down crime,” and he believes a local candidate would be more likely to accomplish this goal.
“It’s better that we hire from within and find somebody from the department who knows and can fix the department’s problems,” Pepper said.
Ladner was the only councilman to include a candidate from outside of Decatur — Rance Quinn, retired deputy chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. He has 32 years of experience in law enforcement.
“Mr. Quinn has a fairly extensive background and I was impressed with his resume,” Ladner said. “I do think it’s good to do an interview of an external candidate.”
Sandlin said the council will discuss how to proceed at Monday’s meeting, which starts with a 5 p.m. agenda review work session followed by the formal meeting at 6.
“It will be up to them on what they want to do next,” Sandlin said.
The City Council hires director-level city employees, including the police and fire chiefs. The advertised pay range for the police chief's position was $88,487 to $134,644. The police chief, who is required to live in the city, also gets the use of a city vehicle.
The interviews will be open to the public. Sandlin said former Decatur Police Chief Ed Taylor and Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett agreed to advise the council in the interviews.
After the council interviews, the selected candidates will meet with city directors and the mayor and then attend a public reception.
In addition to the four applicants who one or more councilmen said should be interviewed, Sandlin's seven interview recommendations included retired DPD Capt. Nadis Carlisle; Thomas Garrity, district commander of the Prince William County, Virginia, police; and Troy Thompson, assistant deputy chief of the Bardstown, Kentucky, Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.