Temperature checks, face coverings, frequent sanitizing and hand washing. These are some of the precautions local child day care facilities are following as they reopen and see more children returning.
Kids Central Child Care and Learning Center in Decatur was closed a couple of months before opening its doors again Monday. About 60 children, ages 3 weeks to 12 years, have returned — roughly half of its normal attendance, said Lauren Iverson, the facility’s director.
“We needed to get back on schedule,” Iverson said. “It’s only the first week back, so we’re not (at the typical attendance) yet. I think we’ll get there.
“Some parents haven’t gone back to work yet, and a few are uncomfortable bringing their kids."
As of May 6, 644 of Alabama’s 2,417 licensed centers, licensed family child care homes and exempt facilities were open, according to Daniel Sparkman, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources. That agency regulates licensed child care facilities and home day care operations.
“That is 27% open, up from 15% in mid-April, Sparkman said. For the second time in less than two weeks, a church child care center in Decatur closed temporarily last week due to a positive coronavirus test.
A state order, effective May 23, said day care employees shouldn’t allow parents or other guests to congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household and should take reasonable steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces. The Alabama Department of Public Health also provides a list of recommendations for day care operations.
The Kids Central reopening comes with numerous safety measures such as allowing only one parent at a time inside the front of the building to bring in a child, with hand sanitizer provided for parents. After children have a temperature check and arrive at a classroom, they wash their hands. No toys, stuffed animals or “sippy” cups from home are allowed.
As for sanitizing efforts, Iverson said: “It’s Chlorox and Lysol, 24/7.”
Local day cares also ask parents to keep kids at home if they have symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose or sore throat.
At Kids N Us in Decatur, teachers and children, 3 years and older, wear masks.
“Some of the younger ones (but not infants) are wearing masks, too, if they can keep them on,” said director Lela Baker.
The facility was closed starting March 20, and it reopened April 13. The program, which includes after-school care, has a capacity of 60 children, ages from 3 weeks to 12 years, and about 35 to 40 children were attending last week.
“All of them haven’t come back yet,” Baker said. “I’m calling parents and letting them know we’re open.”
As she awaits others to return, “we get parents calling every day, looking for day care, but I have to turn them down,” Baker said.
She and her six employees are taking extra steps, like checking children’s temperatures before they enter the building and not allowing parents to go beyond the foyer where they check in their children.
“We sterilize and disinfect throughout the day,” she said. “Thank God, we’ve had no (COVID-19) cases.”
Angie Talley, the owner and director of Angie’s Tender Care in Moulton, said that facility was closed for roughly a month, reopening on May 4.
It typically has about 60 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years, but “when we opened back up, we started with about 28 to 30 children and (last) week, we’re back up to 45 to 48,” she said.
“Other children won’t start back until the end of the month because (their parents are) still not back at work,” she said. “After the Fourth (of July), we should be back to where we were.”
Talley said that when children and their parents come in, they stop at the hallway at the front until a child’s temperature is checked and then the child goes straight to a sink to wash their hands.
“We monitor them throughout the day,” she said.
A child must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning and if the fever persists beyond 24 hours, a doctor’s clearance is required.
“We have to be very cautious,” Talley said.
