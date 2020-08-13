A survey shows child care facilities are steadily reopening in Alabama in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a local day care owner says she's happy to see children returning even though enrollment is still about half of capacity.
Sonya Mason, owner of Angel Keepers Day Care in Decatur, said her facility closed for about two months before reopening May 4.
“At capacity, I am up to 84 children, and right now, we’re probably at about 41,” Mason said this week. “I’ll be happy to get back to normal. We just have to be real careful.” That means requiring masks, even for parents bringing in their children, and regular disinfecting, among other safety measures.
Data gathered by the the Alabama Department of Human Resources in late July shows that 63%, or 1,527, of the state’s 2,410 child care facilities were open. An earlier survey by DHR found that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.
The agency’s survey showed that 45 facilities in Morgan County, 15 in Limestone County and nine in Lawrence County were open.
In March, the state initially mandated the closure of child day care centers, preschools and schools, then allowed child care facilities to open, but they were required to keep the number of children in any room or other enclosed space below 12.
It was important to Mason to reopen because among parents of the facility’s children, ranging from 3 weeks to 14 years, are nurses and construction and hospitality workers.
“They can’t stay home,” Mason said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Preschool with Extended Care in Decatur is also at about half of its capacity of 63 children, ages 15 months to four years, according to director Nancy Neuendorf. The preschool program closed in March and reopened in mid-May, and a new school year started Wednesday.
“We’re a ministry, and we’re doing everything we possibly can to make it safe for our workers and children,” Neuendorf said of the DHR-exempt program that follows the agency’s regulations. “We have stringent rules and regulations in place.”
Temperatures are checked twice daily, children are encouraged to wear masks and the center is disinfected every night, in addition to classrooms being disinfected during the day.
“The children wash their hands on a regular schedule all day long,” she said.
Kids N Us Daycare & Learning Center in Decatur is back at its capacity enrollment of 60 children, ranging in age from 3 weeks to 12 years, including after-school care.
“We had a lot of parents who needed to go back to work,” said director Lela Baker. “Their jobs never shut down.”
The day care center closed in mid-March and reopened April 13, the day after Easter, and Baker and her employees are also taking precautions, like requiring masks for employees and children, except infants.
“We’re constantly disinfecting, constantly washing hands,” Baker said. Stuffed animals have been put away and plastic toys are wiped down after each use.
Central Park Baptist Childcare Center in Decatur had reopened May 4, but it closed May 21 after a parent reported that her child, who had last attended on May 15, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Matt Haines, lead pastor of Central Park Baptist Church, said the center reopened June 8 and has remained open since then. He describes the center, which cares for children ages 6 weeks to 4 years, as a ministry of the church.
“One of our goals was to open as soon as possible because it was putting a tremendous burden on parents not to have child care,” he said.
“Our total enrollment capacity would top out at about 118 children, but we have not been at full capacity in a long time,” Haines said. “Right now, the average enrollment is about 80 children. That has been consistent throughout the summer.”
He said the summer enrollment includes some elementary-age children who are returning to school, so with those children leaving and children returning to the program this month, the enrollment remains at about 80.
Like other programs, Central Park is taking extra precautions
All children are temperature-checked upon entering the building and no child with a fever is allowed to attend, according to Haines.
“Parents drop off all children in the lobby and are not allowed to go back to the classroom,” he said. “All adults in the child care center are required to wear masks. This includes all child care center employees, as well as all parents entering the building to pick up or drop off.”
