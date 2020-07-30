Many area teachers, unlike students, will be required to enter school buildings next month, and a statewide survey of teachers found that about two-thirds are "very uncomfortable" with the prospect of doing so during a pandemic.
The president of the Alabama Education Association, Sherry Tucker, said schools should work to protect the health of both students and staff.
“Although we appreciate the efforts of local superintendents to craft plans for the reopening of school buildings, we are troubled by the recent rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama — and no educator or student should be subjected to any risk involving their health,” Tucker said. “No one wants to return to school more than those who have chosen education as their profession, but it is also education employees who understand better than anyone the impact this virus can have on a school population.”
An AEA survey, conducted July 13-15 and published this week, collected about 50,000 responses from teachers, professional support staff and administrators. Of those surveyed, 65% said they were very uncomfortable with returning to school and 62% said only virtual instruction should take place this fall. Another 36% said they have considered retiring early or leaving their job due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sixty-five percent of teachers favored mandating masks for students, which Gov. Kay Ivey required Wednesday in an order that expires Aug. 31, and 68% of teachers supported the same requirement for school employees.
Local districts have different plans with varying levels of flexibility, both for how students can receive instruction and how teachers can provide it. All three systems in Morgan County are allowing students the option of taking virtual instruction.
Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said teachers will come into the building each day even if they are teaching a virtual class. However, virtual teachers will likely be able to distance themselves more effectively than traditional instructors who will be in the classroom with their students.
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said teachers will work remotely on Wednesdays, when schools will be closed.
The district's human resources director, Cliff Booth, said the district will work with employees on an individual basis regarding specific concerns.
"If they have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable, we can make and have made accommodations," Booth said.
Decatur City Schools will permit teachers who are at risk for complications from COVID-19 to teach remotely, while virtual teachers who are not at risk will come into school each day. The fact that 30% of the student population opted for virtual or blended instruction as of Monday means most teachers requesting virtual-only instruction will be accommodated.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district is in a “pretty good place,” and he expects that the majority of teachers who are concerned about teaching in person will be assigned to virtual instruction.
“Will we probably have a few that the numbers don’t match up and they’ll probably be concerned? Sure, but we should have a whole lot less than some other districts,” Douglas said.
Douglas said at a school board meeting last week that 80% of teachers want to return to face-to-face instruction, while 20% would prefer to teach virtually. He also said some teachers may be permitted to teach from home even if their students are attending school in person.
“I’ve got an AP government teacher that has an 80% pass rate on AP; he wants to be a virtual-only teacher. I’m going to let him be a virtual-only teacher. So if you’re a traditional kid, you’ll walk in the classroom, there will be an aide there and they will watch him teach virtually,” Douglas said. “I would be crazy not to let that teacher teach virtually if that’s the way he wants to teach.”
Complicating the equation for schools, and the dilemma for teachers, is that children are unlikely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, but even if asymptomatic they can spread the coronavirus to their teachers and families, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Although Tucker said the safety of students and staff is paramount, some educators, administrators and parents have said students need in-person instruction to keep them engaged and promote socialization.
Amanda Brown McCurry, a third grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary, said she wants to return to face-to-face instruction, in part because children need traditional school for social interaction.
“We as teachers will have to educate our students on proper hygiene and distancing, but being together in a school setting is the normalcy that children need,” McCurry said. “My own child will be returning, and I think she needs to. I will explain to her how she needs to not hug her friends and touch her face and keep her hands clean. That’s my responsibility as a parent and a teacher for my students.”
