After a failed 2019 attempt, the City Council will make another effort at marketing Decatur through a $162,500 annual contract with local firm Red Sage Communications.
The council voted 4-1 at Monday’s first meeting of the new year for what Red Sage President and Creative Director Ellen Didier said will be an attempt for the city to “tell its own story.”
Prompted by the One Decatur comprehensive plan, the city made a failed attempt at a branding campaign in 2019. The previous City Council hired Big Communications, one of the largest public relations and marketing firms in Alabama.
However, the Decatur public’s negative reaction to the company’s suggestion of a “A Little Different” branding slogan derailed the marketing plan before it got started.
Big Communications never presented an alternate proposal, and both sides agreed to end the partnership. The city ended up with nothing for the $117,000 that it paid to the Birmingham company except some research data and a few unusable T-shirts and mugs. The city originally budgeted $200,000 for the Big effort.
Didier told the City Council at a Dec. 20 work session that the Big branding attempt “wasn’t very successful and we’re all aware of that. We need to move past that failure. We’ve got to tell our story.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said it’s important that people understand “that this is not a rebranding. This is about marketing the city and its story. They will be creating a message and producing content for advertising and social media that promotes the city.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters supported the Red Sage plan, and reiterated that support on social media.
“This is NOT a rebranding. This is NOT coming up with a new slogan,” McMasters wrote. “I've said it for a long time, we have an image problem. There are so many great things happening within our city and so many things to be optimistic about, we need to share that. ... Great businesses market themselves. I think we have a good product people need to know about.”
Kent Lawrence, a local businessman and city Planning Commission chairman, urged the council to hire Red Sage, particularly because it’s a local company.
“We have a great community and for too long Decatur's image has been determined by people outside of our community and those few people in our city that are negative to most everything. It's time we take control of the narrative and tell the real story,” Lawrence said.
Didier said the campaign will focus on the many good things going on in the city, like the Cook Museum of Natural Science, the L&N Railroad Depot, Point Mallard Park and the Morgan County Archives.
“Decatur is in a prime location because it’s near a Huntsville area that’s more expensive and getting more and more congested,” Didier said.
She pointed out that the city is seeing a large increase in residential construction.
“Our population trends are reversing; we’re growing again and that’s super exciting,” Didier said.
Didier said the city needs a different kind of messaging than that provided by news outlets to promote itself to visitors and others who don’t live in the city.
One of the services included in the agreement is “campaign theme development of key messages, tagline and campaign logo.” Up to eight hours will be spent on logo revisions, according to the contract.
Didier said this campaign theme development will not be centered around a slogan like the failed Big slogan. A major part of her marketing plan will be to prepare a website that’s specific to the marketing campaign and separate from the official city website, she said.
“As part of the campaign structure, we have to look at any major themes and that can change every few years,” Didier said.
Emily Stewart holds the position of communications specialist for the city and makes over $62,000 a year. Mayor Tab Bowling said she will be “intimately involved” with Red Sage’s marketing plan.
Didier said Stewart’s job is about daily contact with the local media and writing press releases about city news like when Parks and Recreation plans to cut trees or the Street Department is paving streets.
“Her job is about the news of the city,” Didier said. “Our marketing plan will be about promoting the city.”
Didier said Stewart will be a key contact person for the city and she will be needed to provide logistics of the marketing plan, particularly in making contacts and finding stories that Red Sage can use as part of the campaign.
Council President Jacob Ladner pointed out what Red Sage does for the city “is not something one person could do.” Didier has an 18-person staff.
Billy Jackson, the only councilman to vote against the contract, said he opposed it because Red Sage was the only public relations company considered for the project. He said the council should have sought requests for proposals from multiple public relations companies and it didn’t do a good job of researching the issue before awarding the contract.
“The use of tax dollars behooves us to do a comparison so we can see their prices and find out what they can produce for us,” Jackson said. “We don’t know if this is the best service or the best price that can be provided.”
Ladner said the council is not required to seek requests for proposals on hiring a firm to provide the service of creating a marketing plan for the city.
Jackson also took issue with the use of city funds for the project, especially after Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the funding for the contract is not in the approved fiscal 2022 budget so the money will come out of unassigned reserves.
Jackson said the law requires the council to set an annual budget that should be a framework for city operations, and large, unbudgeted expenditures like this should only be done after a mid-year budget review.
The city began the new fiscal year with about $20 million in unassigned reserves, and Jackson said the council majority is “shooting from our hips with spending because we have so much money and that won’t last very long."
“That budget should be the template for what we do and what we spend. Just because we have huge funds doesn’t mean we should spend freely on anything we choose to spend on that’s not in the budget,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.