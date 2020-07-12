The Independence Day shooting death of a Decatur teenager is an example of what some say is a rising violence problem among local teens during the coronavirus pandemic.
While Police Chief Nate Allen said reports of violence to the Police Department are not increasing, Maurice Ayers, of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, and Lemzel Johnson, of Decatur Youth Services, said the number of fights and conflicts are escalating.
Johnson said he has seen an increase in the Sterrs housing project in Northwest Decatur, and Ayers said teens are fighting more in East Acres housing project in Southeast Decatur.
Ayers blamed the coronavirus pandemic that’s kept the kids stuck at home since March.
“They’re bored,” Ayers said.
Johnson said he walked through Sterrs and talked to about 20 people, mostly adults, and found out that teenagers are dealing with a lot.
“The youth are pressed,” Johnson said. “There’s a built-up pressure and anxiety. They’re bored.”
Kurtistyne White, of DYS, said the kids are having a hard time adjusting to the new normal that has come with the coronavirus.
“They have a lot more time on their hands, especially since they can’t go to the gym or go to the movies,” White said.
Ayers and White said many teenagers are staying up all night and sleeping during the day, and it’s at night when the trouble begins.
Amari Elijah Deloney, 16, was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital at 1:37 a.m. July 4 with a gunshot wound. Police said in court filings he was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in East Acres, and died later at UAB Hospital. Police said people in the car with him were shooting fireworks out the window and others were shooting fireworks toward the car before the gun was fired.
On Thursday, the Police Department arrested and charged Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, of 3120 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, with capital murder.
Ayers said the city needs a 10 p.m. curfew, not just for teenagers but for everyone.
“There’s nothing to do at night because everything is closed due to the coronavirus,” Ayers said.
However, Allen said he’s against instituting a curfew. He said the problem is some teenagers work until 11 p.m. Some have to run errands late at night for their parents, he added.
“We can’t punish 59,000 people for the actions of a few,” Allen said.
Johnson said he also opposes a curfew. He said the key is getting the teens active, which he admitted is more difficult under the pandemic restrictions. He’s looking to his organization’s partners like the Boys and Girls Clubs and the Police Department to find solutions.
White said DYS is going to all of the housing projects and apartments with Section 8 tenants this summer and handing our packages with crayons, crossword puzzles and other items to keep the kids busy. She said this helps DYS employees connect more with the kids and know more about what’s happening in their lives.
White and Ayers said the city needs to reopen its recreation centers so they can burn off some energy.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he would love to reopen the city’s recreation centers but he can’t because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re following the guidelines established by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC,” Bowling said.
Johnson said he is working on a plan to help the inner-city youth, but he knows whatever is done needs to be consistent and ongoing.
“The people I talked to said there needs to be more interaction and more consistency,” Johnson said. “They’ve seen too many programs come and go in just a short time. Nobody believes we will do anything sustainable.”
