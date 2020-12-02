Two local organizations are prepared to keep providing safe emergency shelter as colder weather hits during a pandemic, with the Salvation Army housing about a dozen people Sunday and Monday nights while Tennessee Valley Outreach had an uptick in clients.
“We tend to see an increase when the weather gets bad,” said Capt. Richard Watts of the Decatur Salvation Army. “We’re trying to find a way to keep everyone safe and out of the elements. Even if we’re out of beds, we’ll let people stay in the lobby.”
Both shelters said they are screening clients for COVID-19 symptoms and making additional sanitizing efforts. The Salvation Army shelter requires masks in public areas such as a TV room. A TVO official said it does not require masks once clients are in-house, treating them like members of a family at a private residence.
Watts hasn’t seen a huge surge in people seeking shelter at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope emergency shelter for men and women despite colder temperatures hitting the area this week. It’s open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The 26-bed shelter — with two men’s dorms and one women’s dorm — had 14 people staying there Monday night and 12 on Sunday night, according to Watts. He said that during the month of October, “around 10 people a day” stayed in the shelter.
“I was surprised our numbers were low in the last couple of nights compared to what we have seen in the past,” he said.
He expects the number could increase as the cold weather continues. The National Weather Service predicted that the temperature in Decatur on Tuesday night would drop to 25 degrees, with lows in the 30s the rest of the week.
On some nights, “we’ve had every bed taken and four or five people in the lobby — 30 or so, easily,” Watts said.
“Right now, I’m at about 50% capacity,” said Matthew Richards, executive director of Tennessee Valley Outreach. The facility on Moulton Heights Road has three different dorms, with a total of 25 beds: 10 for single men, nine for single women and six for women with children.
“We had two men come in (Monday) night, probably because of the cold,” he said of additions to the TVO's regular clients. “We usually get an average of two to five people when the weather gets really, really cold.”
Both facilities have been following COVID-19 protocols since March.
“We screen people when they come in,” asking about symptoms they may be having, for example, Watts said. “We try to maintain social distancing. We make sure they all have masks, and we’re sanitizing on a regular basis.” So far, there have been no issues with COVID-19 for the shelter’s staff or the people staying there, he said.
The Salvation Army has a "quarantine room" for anyone who reports or displays symptoms consistent with COVID, Watts said. At that point, officials would call an ambulance to transport the client to a hospital.
Watts said the Salvation Army also provides to-go meals to those who aren’t staying at the property overnight.
When someone comes to Tennessee Valley Outreach, “we require masks, and I ask if they have any symptoms,” Richards said. He said hand-sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building and the facility is regularly sanitized.
Richards said if someone arrived at Tennessee Valley Outreach with fever or other symptoms, he or she would be referred to or transported to an urgent care clinic or Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway campus.
“So far, we have not had one case of COVID at our shelter,” Richards said. “That’s been a blessing.”
