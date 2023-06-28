Members of Calvary Assembly of God in Tanner rallied Tuesday to restart a fundraising effort for church youth following the theft of a trailer loaded with fireworks, pastors said.
The theft of $30,000 worth of fireworks and the $12,000 trailer occurred about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at 4839 Calvary Boulevard — just east of Decatur off Alabama 20, according to Associate Pastor Josh Wilbanks.
The trailer was 36 feet long and “stacked with product,” Wilbanks said. It was only the church's second year using the new trailer, which had been purchased with funds raised in previous years.
“Our operating procedure is to take the wheels off,” said Lead Pastor George Sawyer. “(Congregants) were working Saturday to take the wheels off, and the jack that they use wasn’t functioning properly.”
“They cut all the locks and bolts and took off with it,” added Wilbanks.
Sawyer said the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and, despite daily contact with the office, has produced “no leads.”
A security camera recorded the vehicle pastors said drove away towing the trailer, but the image was poor and partially obscured by trees.
“We’ve looked at the time stamps: It was less than seven minutes onsite and pulling it off onto the highway,” Sawyer said. “They had a plan and knew exactly what they were doing.”
“We could see taillights,” Wilbanks said. “We couldn’t see anything else.”
Wilbanks said he started the fundraiser 12 years ago because his parents didn’t have money for church-affiliated camps and missions when he was a youth.
“One-hundred percent of the fundraiser goes toward youth and children’s ministry at Calvary Assembly,” he said.
Sawyer said the fundraiser helps fund outreach missions in addition to summer and youth camps.
“It’s far and away the largest fundraiser for our youth and children,” he said. “They work the whole year getting ready.”
Sawyer said he is unsure if insurance will cover the loss of the trailer and fireworks.
“It’s in one of those marginal areas and we’re really concerned about our coverage,” he said.
“We’re having to double purchase the stock. It looks like it’s really going to impact our normal profit. We’ll also have to replace the trailer before next year.”
Sawyer said although he’s concerned what the loss in funds might mean for youth activities, church administrators will do everything they can to pull those funds from elsewhere in order to keep obligations.
“It’s disappointing that there’s such a lack of respect for a church and its ministry and what those funds represent,” he added.
“All these years we’ve been out here, we’ve never had one issue,” Wilbanks said. “Nobody’s ever touched (the trailer) or stolen anything.”
---
Fireworks stand reopens
Church members labored in the heat Tuesday to restock a new shipment of fireworks at the entrance of Calvary Boulevard.
Their new storefront was a converted shipping container that the church had previously borrowed from their fireworks supplier, according to Sawyer.
“It’s been really incredible,” Wilbanks said. “Everybody from the fireworks shipment (supplier) has been super supportive because of what happened and our history with them. They got the new shipment out in one day.”
The fundraiser was to resume Tuesday and run through July 4, according to Wilbanks.
Youth pastor Brock Cubillo was on site with several youths.
Drew Browning and Brooklyn Moore, both 14, helped to unload the new shipment. They said they had just returned from a mission to the Dominican Republic a few days ago.
“We fell down but we’ve gotten back up again, and we have a new trailer and we’re loading our fireworks back into it,” Browning said.
This year is Browning’s third working the fundraiser, Moore’s first.
“I just love how even though we had that incident where the trailer was stolen, that we just keep pushing forward and we keep doing what we need to do,” Moore said.
Both Moore and Browning said they love fireworks.
“Artillery shells are probably my favorite,” Browning said. “We’ll be here next year.”
Cubillo said people have reached out to him on Facebook to try and help locate the stolen fireworks.
“We’re thankful for the community support," he said.
Wilbanks is optimistic about resuming the fundraiser.
“We’re in the hole, but we believe that we’re going to have our biggest Fourth of July sale yet.”
Sawyer said they’re taking it one step at a time and asking God for help.
“We have prayed for the people that stole our property,” he said. “We’re open to talk with them. If there’s any way they could restore that and bring that back — we’ve already forgiven them. We’ve just put it in God’s hands and believe that he’s going to help us find a way to recoup this.”
“Buy fireworks,” Browning added.
