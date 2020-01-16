Emma Parmer of Decatur was named to the dean's list at Auburn University.
To meet requirements for inclusion on the dean’s list, the student must be enrolled for 12 credit hours exclusive of any S-U option courses, pass all courses attempted for the semester, have no D or D* grades that term and earn a GPA of at least 3.75 (on the 4.00 system).
