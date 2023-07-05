D230705 fireworks JN01.jpg
Buy Now

Fireworks above Point Mallard Park provide a colorful and noisy ending to the 2023 Spirit of America Festival on the 4th of July. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Tanya Ford and Bre Turner took a break from the heat and sat under an umbrella eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at Point Mallard Water Park where they passed the time until the Spirit of America Festival began.

View our Print Replica

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.