Tanya Ford and Bre Turner took a break from the heat and sat under an umbrella eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at Point Mallard Water Park where they passed the time until the Spirit of America Festival began.
Ford, 29, and Turner, 16, are both from Athens and were taking in the entire Fourth of July holiday for the first time in Decatur. Turner said this was her third time at the Spirit of America Festival.
“This is my first year just coming and hanging, coming to the water park and then going to the festival,” she said.
Turner said they arrived at Point Mallard around 11 a.m., about an hour after the park opened. Ford said they were staying until the water park closed at 6 p.m.
“I’m here till they tell me to go,” she said. “This is actually my first time at Point Mallard Water Park; I’ve heard about it but never been here. I’ll be back, for sure.”
Turner and Ford both said their favorite part of the festival is the fireworks.
“I like festivals anyway; I just like everything about a festival,” Ford said. “But the fireworks are probably my favorite.”
Ford said they drove from Athens to Decatur for more options of things to do for the holiday. She said the water park gives them something to do during the day.
“And then you go over and you’ve got the festival and there will be fireworks and music and all that stuff,” Ford said. “It was more of a big day thing here instead of just a couple minutes (of fireworks in Athens).”
Ford said she attended the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic in May, but this was her first time at the Spirit of America Festival.
“It’s an all-around good thing to do for the Fourth of July,” she said. “Memory, like a childhood memory.”
Kent Sanders, 39, and his wife Ashley Sanders, 32, both from Decatur, own the food truck Icy Does It and were one of the vendors at the festival. They serve shaved ice, fresh squeezed lemonade and ice cream bars. This was their third year as a vendor at the festival.
“We enjoy it,” Kent said. “We just do it because it’s kind of fun and we enjoy making people happy.”
Kent said he was unsure of how many people they would serve at the festival.
“It could be 300 or it could be 900,” he said. “Seems like the last couple of years we’ve served around 350, 400 people.”
Kent said he was looking forward to the fireworks show.
“They require everybody to turn their lights off,” he said. "We normally just step out and look.”
Geoffrey Heidelderger, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the high in Decatur Tuesday was expected to be 89 with a heat index in the upper 90s. He said the hottest part of the day would be between around 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. From around 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the highest chance of rain was 40% but there was only a 15-20% chance of rain during the firework show at 9 p.m.
Denice Marco, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce director of program development, said Tuesday that the fireworks were still planned for Tuesday night, even with a chance of rain.
“If it’s raining, they will likely still shoot off fireworks as long as there’s no lightning in the area,” she said. “If there’s lightning in the area, we’ll likely delay until it passes.”
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the turnout at the festival was already off to a good start, Marco said.
“There’s been several hundred out already,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of people out; more and more are coming out as it gets later in the day.”
Marco said Tuesday’s festival was weather-dependent so it was hard to estimate how many people might show up.
“We estimated we had about 3,000 come just through our area last year,” she said. “But there were a lot more in the park that just parked for the fireworks. It’s kind of hard to say. With it being a weekday, I’m kind of expecting to have a bigger crowd this year.”
Marco said there were several activities and events going on Tuesday.
“We have a lot of kids out playing in the (six) bouncy houses,” she said. "We’ve got about 25 craft and food vendors out here.”
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Marco was optimistic about the festival.
“I think it’s going to be better than last year and hopefully continue to grow,” she said.
Ashley Russell, 35, and her four children drove from Madison to spend the holiday with her parents who live in their RV at the Point Mallard Campground. She said the holiday is a good opportunity to spend time with her family.
“We come to all the events out here,” Ashley said. “Something for the kids to do.”
Ashely said her favorite part of the festival are the fireworks.
“We really like the fireworks; it’s a really big show,” she said. “We’ve watched them a couple years in a row now.”
Ashley said they are not able to set off fireworks at their home.
“Fireworks are really expensive to buy,” she said. “We live in the city, and we’re not allowed to shoot them where we live. So, we try to find somewhere to watch them, and this is the best show we’ve ever been to.”
One of Ashley’s daughters, Lily Russell, 11, was spending the holiday with her family at the festival Tuesday. She said she loves eating hamburgers on the Fourth of July. However, what she loves most is fireworks.
“Because they’re beautiful, just like me,” she said.
Lily said she loves that she gets to spend holidays with her family.
“Because my family is the best part of my life,” she said.
Donna Puckett, from Decatur, is the president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Decatur who sponsored the Spirit of America Festival Tuesday. She said she has volunteered for the past two years Kiwanis has been the sponsor. Tuesday Puckett was checking in vendors in preparation for the festival and said she has a specific reason for volunteering.
“Our motto, “It’s all about the kids,” and this is all about the kids,” she said. “We’re here to facilitate something for our local children, the youth of our community.”
Puckett said her favorite part of the festival is people.
“Hands down, meeting people,” she said. “Checking people in, checking vendors in, talking to people, walking around meeting people and watching the kids play; it’s just fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.