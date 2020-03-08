Concerns about the new coronavirus have Decatur City Schools preparing for online instruction in case schools close and Decatur Morgan Hospital limiting the number of people who can visit patients.
These and other local preparations got a boost last week when the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, part of the Alabama Department of Public Health, began testing for COVID-19.
“Through the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, we’re now able to perform testing on people who meet certain criteria and whose physicians believe they need to be tested,” said Dr. Karen Landers, a district medical officer whose area includes Morgan, Lawrence, and Limestone counties, and the medical consultant for the ADPH immunization program. “People don't need to be tested unless they have reason to be tested.
“We have already been testing for several weeks through the Centers for Disease Control.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a release Friday that while the risk of the new coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, “we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur.”
Meanwhile, Decatur Morgan Hospital announced last week it would temporarily limit the number of visitors allowed in patient rooms and suspend student job-shadowing programs.
“It’s a precautionary method we’re putting in place to make sure we’re protecting patients, staff and the public,” said hospital President Nat Richardson. He said the same visitation policy is in place in other Huntsville Hospital Health System hospitals, including Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Athens-Limestone Hospital.
No more than two visitors at a time will be allowed in patient rooms at the hospital, and anyone who has a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat is asked not to visit the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics unless seeking health care.
The hospital also asks that children under 16 not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults, though exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances.
The hospital is also requiring visitors to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering and leaving patient rooms.
Decatur City Schools continues to monitor developments through the Centers for Disease Control, the ADPH and the Alabama Department of Education, said Dwight Satterfield, the district’s deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
“We have an e-learning plan that we could roll out almost immediately if we have to close schools,” Satterfield said. “I feel very good about the plan we’ve put together. It’s very thorough.
“It will be age- and content-appropriate for the different grade levels and abilities of our students.”
At a meeting early last week, principals were asked to have teachers produce by the end of last week an e-lesson using whatever platform they would use to deliver that lesson to students to determine if there are any issues.
Satterfield said about 500 mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices are already in use in the district, and Emily Elam, the district’s supervisor of technology, ordered about 300 additional devices to have on standby for students and staff without internet access at their homes. Those would be available to check out, one per family.
“If we were to have a closure situation, it would take basically a day to activate and distribute those,” he said.
The school district would also provide technical support by phone or email for students having issues with a device or having trouble logging onto a platform, and a translation services hotline for families of students who do not speak English.
Companies, including those that provide travel services, are also keeping tabs on coronavirus developments.
AlphaPet Inc., a subsidiary of Indorama Ventures, is advising its employees to follow CDC advice and adhere to guidelines established by national, state and local authorities, said Bryan Moore, vice president operations.
“We are monitoring the developments closely and will adapt as the situation changes,” he said.
GE Appliances, which has a plant in Decatur and is owned by China-based Haier Group, last month said it had halted all employee travel outside the U.S.
“We’re staying on the top of the situation,” said Clay Ingram, a spokesman for AAA Alabama, which has 11 locations statewide including Decatur. “We want people to make an informed decision” about their travel plans.
“We haven’t seen many cancellations, but people are rerouting to a destination they’re more comfortable with, with fewer issues,” Ingram said.
Landers said she can’t stress enough that people should follow normal precautions to ward off respiratory viruses.
“Wash your hands, stay at home if you’re sick, cover your cough, take the advice of your doctor and be up to date on your flu shot,” she said.
