Local senior living communities have taken aggressive measures against the new coronavirus’ threat that range from bingo game cancellations to posting “do not enter” signs, and the city of Decatur on Wednesday released its infectious disease response plan.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control awarded Alabama $8.1 million for response to COVID-19, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began promoting the availability of online driver’s license renewal.
The number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the U.S. on Wednesday as the the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic. No COVID-19 cases have been identified in Alabama, according to the state's Department of Public Health, but awareness is high.
"We've been notified that we have to cancel all resident activity here," said Annette Witherspoon, administrator at Presbyterian Towers in Southwest Decatur. "We've put out hand sanitizer everywhere."
The cancellations include a covered dish dinner that had been planned for today, an arts and crafts session scheduled for next week, a book club meeting March 26 and bingo games that are normally held twice monthly.
"They can come and go as they please," Witherspoon said. But "no group activities" sponsored by Presbyterian Towers' administration will be held until the coronavirus threat subsides. Residents can continue to use the onsite laundromat and hair-styling services.
The ban on activities was made by SPM LLC, which manages Presbyterian Towers, according to Witherspoon. The community offers low income-based housing for approximately 100 seniors.
Witherspoon said the virus' threat outweighs concerns the canceled activities could lead to loneliness.
"I'm just worried for their health," she said. "For the ones that have underlying health issues, we worry for them."
Nursing home threat
Senior living communities have reason to be cautious about COVID-19. There have been at least 33 deaths in the U.S. from the new virus, and 22 of them were from the same suburban Seattle nursing home.
The new virus usually presents only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, according to The Associated Press. For older adults and people with other health problems, it can cause complications or sometimes death. Most people recover.
“For people over the age of 80 ... the mortality rate could be as high as 15%," Mark Parkinson, president of the nursing home trade group American Health Care Association, said, according to The Associated Press.
Riverside Senior Living in Northeast Decatur was in the process Wednesday of posting signs that ask visitors not to enter if they "have recently visited outside the U.S." or if they "have fever and/or flu-like symptoms." The signs also advise: "Use hand sanitizer as you enter the building."
"We're just trying to make sure we're prepared. We have hand sanitizer at every door," said June Hall, who owns Riverside Senior Living with her husband, Steven.
She said Riverside also recently acquired an electrostatic sprayer that staff members are using to disinfect surfaces. She said Riverside won't curtail group dining or confine residents to certain areas unless the situation with COVID-19 in Alabama changes.
"We haven't closed the dining room yet because we don't feel like we need to. We're locally owned and operated here so we can make those decisions on a dime," June Hall said. "If the schools close, we're really going to have a lockdown facility, not letting anybody out or anybody in unless it's absolutely necessary."
Infectious disease response
Senior living facilities weren't the only places taking extra precautions. The city of Decatur has reviewed its plan and procedures for infectious disease response, according to city spokeswoman Emily Long. She said a copy of the plan was released Wednesday to "let the community know we're reviewing our plans and procedures."
Long also said a Morgan County Infectious Disease Task Force has met several times in the past couple of weeks. It would lead "preparations and response to the risks associated with any infectious disease" and keep citizens informed, according to a fact sheet. The task force includes representation from Morgan County's Emergency Management Agency, public health department, 911 operations and Sheriff’s Office, First Response ambulance service, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Decatur's school system, Fire & Rescue and Police Department.
Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the CDC was providing "$8,148,798 in funding to Alabama in support of their response efforts to the coronavirus disease 2019."
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said residents wanting to renew or obtain a duplicate of a standard Alabama driver license, non-driver identification or STAR ID could use online services at alabamainteractive.org/dl_renewal/welcome.action "as the state works to limit potential exposure to COVID-19."
