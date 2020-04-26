Local students and teachers have had to adjust to the lack of face-to-face instruction resulting from a statewide order to slow the spread of COVID-19, but both groups say the switch to remote learning has gone smoothly.
“I’ve had to get more creative with my assignments, because my classes usually read novels and do work with a pencil and paper,” said Jennifer Blevins, a language arts teacher at Austin Middle. “It’s been an adjustment.”
State Health Officer Scott Harris issued an order March 19 closing schools. While school buildings remained closed, schools went back into session April 6. Since then, instruction has either been online or through packets distributed to students.
Most teachers in Decatur City high schools and middle schools are meeting with their students through video-call apps once or twice a week to either touch base about the upcoming week or to review material from the previous week.
Teachers like Blevins are using online platforms such as Google Classroom to help keep track of assignments. Google Classroom creates a home page for each class where teachers can post assignments, upload slides, create forms and make announcements. Each virtual classroom also has a function that allows students and teachers to use Google Meet for video conference calls.
Anne Stephenson, a science teacher at Decatur High, said most core classes at the school already had experience using the Google Classroom platform.
“We started using it last year,” she said. “We’ve been using it more this year for assignments and access to the online textbooks.”
Morgan County Schools is using multiple platforms, including Google Classroom, to organize instruction and assignments.
“We have left it up to the teachers rather than making it a ‘this way or the highway’ sort of thing,” Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said. “We’ve had some great responses. It’ll never replace the in-person instruction, but it’s working well so far.”
Stephenson said her class is mostly relying on instructional videos she uploads rather than meeting virtually but plans to use Google Meets to review at the end of each unit to answer questions. She also plans to virtually meet with her AP students next week to review for the AP class.
Teachers are also keeping an open line of communication, answering questions that students post on Google Classroom or ask through email or by phone.
“The kids have done well and were familiar with the technology,” Blevins said.
Workloads lighter
At Decatur High, there’s a video meeting schedule for teachers, giving each block or class period 45 minutes to meet with their students if they wish to do so.
Austin High is using a similar schedule. That allows teachers to know what times they can meet with specific classes. Morgan County Schools is allowing teachers to decide what times work best for video calls if they are needed.
Hartselle math teacher Donna Legg-Battles said Hartselle teachers are communicating with their students to find times for online meetings. Most classes at Hartselle, like Decatur High, already used Google Classroom for assignments.
Legg-Battles is teaching lessons through pre-recorded online videos. She is posting assignments twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday, giving students two to three days to complete them.
“They use those deadlines to help them not procrastinate,” Legg-Battles said. “For the most part, the work is coming in on time.”
Legg-Battles and Stephenson both said students are experiencing lighter workloads since classes started back up April 6. Stephenson is averaging two assignments per week for her classes.
“I’m trying to be very flexible,” Stephenson said. “The students have a lot on their plates. I’ve been trying to make my assignments take less than an hour to do.”
Staying disciplined
The lighter workload and scheduling flexibility gives students more control over how they structure their days.
Elijah Kellick, a junior at Hartselle High, used to wake up to make it to morning workouts before school. He’d go to school for the full day then go to practice for either basketball or track. He’d use the rest of the night to finish up homework or play video games.
Now that classes are online, Kellick tries to work out before getting his classwork done in the early afternoon. The rest of his day is free.
“You have to be motivated to get your work done,” Kellick said. “I just try to pretend like I’m in school.”
Decatur High junior Morgan Brannon used to have nearly four hours of homework each night for her core classes.
On a day without a scheduled Google Meet for class, she starts her work at 9 a.m. and wraps up close to noon.
“I do chores and exercise, then watch movies to pass the time after that,” she said.
The added free time was an adjustment at first.
“The first week, I kind of slacked off because I thought school was over, but then I quickly realized it’s not,” she said.
Brannon said teachers of half of her classes are posting assignments throughout the week — usually the night before a scheduled Google Meet if there is one — while the other half are sending out all of the assignments for the week on Monday.
“I space out my work throughout the week, so I can get everything done,” Brannon said.
Students and teachers agreed that each week they get more comfortable learning remotely.
Teachers also added that the experience could help prepare older students for life after high school.
“They’re getting into the idea of being responsible for yourself like in college,” Stephenson said. “A teacher isn’t always standing over you. I’ve been pleased with how they’ve handled it.”
