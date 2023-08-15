As the National Weather Service in Huntsville warned of dangerously hot conditions with a heat index of up to 115 degrees on Monday, Hands Across Decatur’s community cooling center offered locals an extra two hours of air-conditioned relief.
The nonprofit Hands Across Decatur serves homeless people and those in crisis at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Monday’s hours were extended through 3 p.m. due to excessive heat and humidity.
“The extra hours will most definitely help,” said Devin Leach, 24, who’s been living out of his car for about a year. “That’s two less hours to bear with the heat.”
Sue Terrell, founder and executive director of Hands Across Decatur, said Monday wasn’t the first time the center has expanded its operating hours out of concern for the community. The facility typically stays open longer when Morgan County faces temperature extremes, including in the winter.
“More people die from the heat than they do from the cold,” said Terrell. “They just don’t realize it, don’t stay hydrated.”
You don’t have to be a homeless person to take advantage of the cooling center. Some of the visitors, Terrell said, have had to make difficult budget decisions on a fixed income and simply can’t afford air conditioning.
“Anybody is welcome to come in,” she said. “Even if they’re not homeless, or whoever they may be — maybe an elderly person who can’t afford to turn the air up, or someone on the cusp of homelessness.”
Despite expanding hours, Terrell said it can be difficult to get the word out to those who most need the shelter.
“We use word of mouth or tell (homeless people) when they come in,” she said. “But if they don’t come in, they don’t get the word that we’re staying open.”
Terrell said she wishes Hands Across Decatur could stay open past 3 p.m., but she has limited financial resources. Monetary donations are down for all nonprofits, she said.
“People don’t realize our utility rates go up, too,” she said. They’ve recently had to suspend their clothes washing services, for example: “We had to cut it out because we can’t afford to do it that much.”
The center, which also offers free hot lunches provided by volunteers on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, sees about 85-115 visitors per day, Terrell said. She estimates there are around 225-250 homeless people in Decatur. She said the homeless population is growing.
“We’re seeing so many more people,” she said. “There are no overnight shelters in Decatur, period.”
In addition to temporary shelter and food, Hands Across Decatur also helps in other ways. Visitors can access computers and showers, and staff try to help purchase groceries and medications when possible. A volunteer doctor visits once a month to see people for non-emergency medical issues. A trauma support group meets at the facility twice a month.
There’s also an outdoor pantry next to the front door stocked with donations of bottled water.
“If you need a bottle of water, we’ve got water out there for you,” Terrell said.
Many of the volunteers with Hands Across Decatur are homeless themselves.
“The volunteers we have are awesome,” Terrell said. “But we need more. We need physical volunteers that aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Monetarily, we always need help.”
Isaac Sellers, 42, said Hands Across Decatur has been good to him. He’s been a repeat visitor going on eight years. In that time, with the center’s help, he moved off the street into a small apartment.
“I think it’s nice they’re staying open for a longer period of time, getting people out of the heat,” he said. “It’s hot out there. Some of us can’t breathe in the heat, so it’s a nice place to come cool down.”
Stephen Bardill, 63, said he had to move out of his house due to mold exacerbating his COPD symptoms.
“I’m living in the backyard, basically,” he said. “I had to get out of that house.”
Bardill said he’s known Terrell since she founded Hands Across Decatur. He visits the center a lot more in the summer.
“The cooling is the main thing for me,” he said. “Especially on a hot day like this.”
Terrell expected operating hours to return to normal on Tuesday.
Christina Leach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said a cold front would be moving into the area overnight on Monday. High temperatures for the remainder of the week are only expected to reach the lower to mid 80s, with decreased humidity.
