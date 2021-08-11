Grass was more than 2 feet tall in spots Tuesday at three Decatur Housing Authority apartment complexes where residents say mowing has been infrequent this year, but grounds were well-tended at the authority's two high-rise buildings in a more visible area of the city.
The authority's executive director said a solution to the long grass could be in place by Monday and that a difference in contractors led to the contrasts in various properties' appearance.
Traneisha Taylor, a resident of East Acres in Southeast Decatur, said the grass has gotten so high at the complex this year that even when contractors do cut it, they initially have to use string trimmers to get it short enough to mow. She recently paid $50, which she said is more than her electric bill, to have the grass around her unit cut.
“I don’t see why our grass should be this high,” Taylor said.
Pearlean Powers, who lives at Westgate Gardens in Northwest Decatur, said she started finding spiders and worms on her kitchen floor so she paid $20 to have the knee-high grass cut around her unit in the apartment complex for low-income senior adults.
“I’m 85 years old. I don’t need this,” Powers said.
Sheila Jones has lived at Sterrs Homes Apartments in Northwest Decatur for 15 years and she’s never seen the grass get as long as it has this year.
“It’s dangerous because you can get snakes or anything in a yard like that," Jones said. "Fleas, spiders, everything.”
She said she cut her own grass Monday but woke up Tuesday to find her mower had been stolen from the yard.
Taura Denmon, who became executive director of the housing authority in May, said the long grass is the result of failure by the landscaping contractor for the Sterrs Homes, Westgate and East Acres complexes who was terminated Saturday for “negligence of performing the duties of the contract.”
She said the deadline for submitting bids to take over the remainder of the contract was late Tuesday afternoon.
“Once we get that information, we’ll have to award that (contract) again. It’s not an overnight process,” she said.
She said the contract requires mowing every seven days.
“We sent out a notification to the residents (Tuesday) letting them know that our plan is to make sure we have somebody out there no later than Monday trying to make sure that we have the lawn in tip-top condition. It’s an embarrassment to us as a housing authority.”
Contrasting care
Councilman Billy Jackson said it was “ironic” that the grass was high in the three apartment complexes but the grounds were well-maintained at the housing authority’s high-rise Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill apartments, which are both between Wilson Street Northeast and the Tennessee River.
Denmon said Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill lawn care is handled by a different contractor from the apartment complexes and that the selection process for lawn care contractors was conducted before she arrived.
Contrasting treatment of Westgate and the two towers — which are all three used by low-income senior adults — caused the authority to be sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last year.
The authority was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments. An on-site review found that the authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
In July 2020, DHA settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens — including landscaping — at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies. The upgrades are scheduled to start this month.
In a statement released last summer, the authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
Kids can't play
Jackson said that while Decatur’s mayor appoints members to the housing authority board, the city does not oversee DHA. He said the upkeep of the apartment complexes’ grounds should be improved.
“It’s really disappointing,” Jackson said. “I’m sure it’s frustrating for the people who live there.”
Several residents of East Acres said the long grass was a barrier to children having a place to play.
“It’s sad,” said Tennia Miller. “The kids don’t want to be outside.”
Sierra Austin pointed to an open green space at East Acres where the grass came up to the chest of a 4-year-old.
“This is where the kids play at because it’s safe (from traffic),” Austin said. “Right now, they can’t do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.