C.F. Penn Hamburgers reopened in its new location, at 214 Sixth Ave. S.W., today to consistent long lines out of the door.
C.F. Penn was forced to close its previous location on East Moulton Street after it was damaged by heavy winds during an April 3, 2018, storm.
H.M. Nowlin, owner of the building where the eatery had been located for 45 years, eventually decided to demolish the structure rather than renovate it, prompting the search for a new location.
Restaurant owner Robert Matthews announced plans in December 2018 to relocate to the Sixth Avenue location on the edge of downtown.
The building, located across Sixth Avenue from Zaxby’s, was originally a steakhouse, but was a fishing tackle store for a long time and had most recently served as a used vehicle dealership. Matthews said he has tried to retain some of the iconic eatery’s appearance and history in the renovation.
